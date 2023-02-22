WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Stella by Starlight
Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Willow Weep For Me
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Little Falls [Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel]
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red
MJQ Concorde Ralph's New Blues
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Sunrise In Mexico
Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New November Afternoon
John Abercrombie Within A Song Flamenco Sketches
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Music For A While
Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately
Marc Copland Stomping With Savoy Footprints
Stan Getz In Stockholm Celebrating
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now
Mark Masters Priestess Naima
John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart
Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)
Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score
Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley Take Me To The Alley
Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You
Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate Claude and Buddy Empty Bed blues
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot
Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy
Stephane Spira In Between Samba Em Preludio
Nat Cole After Midnight You're Looking At Me
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass
Dave Douglas Soul on Soul Waltz Boogie
Karla Harris Moon to Gold The Nearness Of You
Ct Basie Complete Norman Granz Jam Sessions Apple Jam (Norman Granz Jam Session)
Thelonious Monk Monk Hackensack
Santi Debriano Ashanti Angel Heart
John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight
Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet El Hipnotizador
Erik Friedlander The Oscar Pettiford Project Bohemia After Dark
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole
Gary Burton Like Minds Question And Answer
Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Now
Dave Stryker Prime Hope
Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me
Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Alabama
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge
Sam Taylor Let Go Let Go
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn
Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown
Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas
Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)
Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara
Jaki Byard Family Man Garr
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)
John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1892)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)
Richard Perlmutter: It's the Same Every Verse (2004)
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)
Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)
Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)
Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)
Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 10 in D (1828)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741)
Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Agony (1987)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite (1712)
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926)
Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 in d (1760)
Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)
23:00 QUIET HOUR