WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Stella by Starlight

Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Willow Weep For Me

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Little Falls [Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel]

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

MJQ Concorde Ralph's New Blues

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Sunrise In Mexico

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New November Afternoon

John Abercrombie Within A Song Flamenco Sketches

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Music For A While

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Marc Copland Stomping With Savoy Footprints

Stan Getz In Stockholm Celebrating

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart

Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley Take Me To The Alley

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate Claude and Buddy Empty Bed blues

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot

Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy

Stephane Spira In Between Samba Em Preludio

Nat Cole After Midnight You're Looking At Me

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Dave Douglas Soul on Soul Waltz Boogie

Karla Harris Moon to Gold The Nearness Of You

Ct Basie Complete Norman Granz Jam Sessions Apple Jam (Norman Granz Jam Session)

Thelonious Monk Monk Hackensack

Santi Debriano Ashanti Angel Heart

John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight

Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet El Hipnotizador

Erik Friedlander The Oscar Pettiford Project Bohemia After Dark

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole

Gary Burton Like Minds Question And Answer

Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Now

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Alabama

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

Sam Taylor Let Go Let Go

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown

Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas

Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara

Jaki Byard Family Man Garr

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)

John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1892)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)

Richard Perlmutter: It's the Same Every Verse (2004)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Xavier Dubois Foley: Shelter Island (2020)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 10 in D (1828)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741)

Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Agony (1987)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite (1712)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926)

Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 in d (1760)

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)

23:00 QUIET HOUR