WCLV Program Guide 02-18-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Bolivia

Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Far, Far Away

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, St. Peter and 57th , Bourbon Street Parade

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Midnight at the Zulu Ball

Avi Granite, Operator, Misanthropic Vindaloo

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Biscuits and Gravy

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Uptown Boogie

Fat Babies, Chicago Hot, Froggie Moore

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Because of You Muskrat Ramble

Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Scream

Dr. Lonnie Smith, Breathe, Sunshine Superman

Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, You’ve Got It Bad Girl

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time

Brad Goode, The Unknown, The Windmills of Your Mind

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Mardi Gras Mambo

Marsalis Family, Jazz Celebration, Struttin’ With Some Barbecue

Rebirth Brass Band, Take It to the Streets, Chameleon

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance

Mark Lockett, Swings And Roundabouts, Here’s to Ornette

Ornette Coaleman, Art of the Improvisors, The Legend of Bebop

Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial, Groovin’ High

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues

George Benson, Count Basie )rchestra Big Boss Band On Green Dolphin Street

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen, Reginald Veal, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Taxi Driver

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss of a Moment

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Jewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Cerebral Thoughts

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley I'm Afraid the Masquerade is Over

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn DAivs Twilight World How Deep Is the Ocean

Donal Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingues, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Lyle Mays, John Scofield, Tray Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Go Get It

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Nothing Like You

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Jeff "Tain" Watts Kenny Kirkland El Rey

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Richie Powell, Max Roach, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer Canvas Riot

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentin

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da MayorBuys Roses/Tawana

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Kenny Kirkland, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Celia

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Perdido

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Father to Son

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo

Emilio Murillo Pasillo No. 11 Blanca Uribe, piano

Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin

Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Fazil Say: Ballade No. 1 Fazil Say, piano; Metamorphosen Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor

Astor Piazzolla: Tango Etude No. 3 Salvador Flores, alto saxophone Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

William Grant Still: Romance Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Antônio Carlos Jobim: Corcovado Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano A

Fernande Decruck: Sonata for Alto Saxophone Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme (1996)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)

Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' (1993)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot (2011)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!

Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)

Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Peter Dugan, piano Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan

Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06)

Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with Don Carlo, Verdi’s epic drama about power, duty, and thwarted love, in a performance from last fall. Tenor Russell Thomas stars in the title role as the crown prince of Spain, opposite soprano Eleonora Buratto as Carlo’s beloved Elisabeth, who is married to his father, the king. The acclaimed cast also features Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, Yulia Matochkina as Princess Eboli, Günther Groissböck as King Phillip the Second, and John Relyea as the Grand Inquisitor. Carlo Rizzi conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Verdi’s stunning work, presented this season in Italian.

16:25 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: For here we have no lasting place (1868)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1930s-‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: You're a Grand Old Flag - In this time of terrible divisiveness in our country, and hour of meaningful patriotic songs from musicals written by George M. Cohan, Irving Berlin and more

18:53:03 00:01:08 George M. Cohan Filler: There's Only One Little Girl for Me Orchestra George M. Cohan: You're a Grand Old Flag New World NW80685

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D (1801)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louis Langrée, conductor; Eighth Blackbird

Wynton Marsalis: Herald, Holler and Hallelujah!

Kinds of Kings: Nine Mothers

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique Op 14

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24—Jesús López-Cobos, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Gasper Fletcher, Gum Shoe…Cannibalism…Ogden Nash…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)