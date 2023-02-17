WCLV Program Guide 02-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Bolivia
Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Far, Far Away
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, St. Peter and 57th , Bourbon Street Parade
Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Midnight at the Zulu Ball
Avi Granite, Operator, Misanthropic Vindaloo
Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Biscuits and Gravy
Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Uptown Boogie
Fat Babies, Chicago Hot, Froggie Moore
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Because of You Muskrat Ramble
Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Scream
Dr. Lonnie Smith, Breathe, Sunshine Superman
Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, You’ve Got It Bad Girl
Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time
Brad Goode, The Unknown, The Windmills of Your Mind
Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Mardi Gras Mambo
Marsalis Family, Jazz Celebration, Struttin’ With Some Barbecue
Rebirth Brass Band, Take It to the Streets, Chameleon
Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance
Mark Lockett, Swings And Roundabouts, Here’s to Ornette
Ornette Coaleman, Art of the Improvisors, The Legend of Bebop
Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial, Groovin’ High
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues
George Benson, Count Basie )rchestra Big Boss Band On Green Dolphin Street
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen, Reginald Veal, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Taxi Driver
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss of a Moment
Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Jewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Cerebral Thoughts
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley I'm Afraid the Masquerade is Over
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn DAivs Twilight World How Deep Is the Ocean
Donal Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingues, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley
Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Lyle Mays, John Scofield, Tray Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima
Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Go Get It
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do
Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Nothing Like You
Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria
Jeff "Tain" Watts Kenny Kirkland El Rey
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade
Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Richie Powell, Max Roach, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer Canvas Riot
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentin
Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da MayorBuys Roses/Tawana
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers
Kenny Kirkland, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Celia
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Perdido
Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Father to Son
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet
Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo
Emilio Murillo Pasillo No. 11 Blanca Uribe, piano
Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin
Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor
Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA
Fazil Say: Ballade No. 1 Fazil Say, piano; Metamorphosen Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor
Astor Piazzolla: Tango Etude No. 3 Salvador Flores, alto saxophone Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
William Grant Still: Romance Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Antônio Carlos Jobim: Corcovado Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano A
Fernande Decruck: Sonata for Alto Saxophone Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme (1996)
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)
Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' (1993)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot (2011)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!
Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)
Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
Peter Dugan, piano Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan
Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)
Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06)
Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with Don Carlo, Verdi’s epic drama about power, duty, and thwarted love, in a performance from last fall. Tenor Russell Thomas stars in the title role as the crown prince of Spain, opposite soprano Eleonora Buratto as Carlo’s beloved Elisabeth, who is married to his father, the king. The acclaimed cast also features Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, Yulia Matochkina as Princess Eboli, Günther Groissböck as King Phillip the Second, and John Relyea as the Grand Inquisitor. Carlo Rizzi conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Verdi’s stunning work, presented this season in Italian.
16:25 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: For here we have no lasting place (1868)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1930s-‘40s
Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams
Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin
Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin
Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: You're a Grand Old Flag - In this time of terrible divisiveness in our country, and hour of meaningful patriotic songs from musicals written by George M. Cohan, Irving Berlin and more
18:53:03 00:01:08 George M. Cohan Filler: There's Only One Little Girl for Me Orchestra George M. Cohan: You're a Grand Old Flag New World NW80685
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D (1801)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louis Langrée, conductor; Eighth Blackbird
Wynton Marsalis: Herald, Holler and Hallelujah!
Kinds of Kings: Nine Mothers
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique Op 14
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24—Jesús López-Cobos, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Gasper Fletcher, Gum Shoe…Cannibalism…Ogden Nash…Richard Howland-Bolton
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)
Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)