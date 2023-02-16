WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Medium Rock
Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Osie Mae
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes
Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles Heavy Love Taking A Chance On Love
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy
Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me
Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You
Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea
Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light
Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)
Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans
Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You
Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay
John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo
Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer
Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit
Grant Green Solid Solid
Bill Frisell Four Monroe
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen
Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues
Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope
Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine
Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties
Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It
Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow
Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation
Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost
Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues
Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street
Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Lament in Passing
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Nowhere To Hide
Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson Recorda Me
Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance
Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet A Tale Of Dirt And Flowers
Harold Vick Steppin' Out Our Miss Brooks
Duke Ellington Piano in the Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 4
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)
Johan Halvorsen: Passacaglia for Violin & Viola after Handel (1894)
Eugène Gigout: Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)
Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)
Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)
Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)
Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures: Satchidao (1960)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)
'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)
César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d (1888)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792)
Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)
Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Prelude (1965)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)
Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)
Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 4 'Symphonie Concertante' (1932)
Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)
Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in F (1780)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations (1830)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)
William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus (1821)
Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career (1904)
Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)
William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)
Václav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat (1770)
E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)
Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)
Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4 (1961)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
George Walker: String Quartet No. 1 'Lyric' (1946)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 (1957)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)
Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)