WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Medium Rock

Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Osie Mae

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles Heavy Love Taking A Chance On Love

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy

Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea

Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light

Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)

Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans

Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You

Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer

Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit

Grant Green Solid Solid

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues

Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope

Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties

Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It

Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow

Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation

Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost

Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues

Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street

Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Lament in Passing

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Nowhere To Hide

Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson Recorda Me

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Tarmu Jazz Quartet Tarmu Jazz Quartet A Tale Of Dirt And Flowers

Harold Vick Steppin' Out Our Miss Brooks

Duke Ellington Piano in the Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 4

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Johan Halvorsen: Passacaglia for Violin & Viola after Handel (1894)

Eugène Gigout: Grand Chorus in Dialogue (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)

Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances (1892)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures: Satchidao (1960)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d (1888)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792)

Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Prelude (1965)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)

Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 4 'Symphonie Concertante' (1932)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in F (1780)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations (1830)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Hunters' Chorus (1821)

Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career (1904)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat (1770)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)

Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4 (1961)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

George Walker: String Quartet No. 1 'Lyric' (1946)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 (1957)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)