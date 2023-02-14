WCLV Program Guide 02-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Werner Form and Fantasy Form and Fantasy Sicilienne
Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Midnight
Karrin Allison Round Midnight Spring can really hang you up the most
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Ceora [Live]
Cyrus Chestnut Natural Essence I Remember
Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues
Junko Onishi Cruisin' Blue Seven
George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip
Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem
Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps
Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time
Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain
Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]
Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium
Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C
Mimi Fox One for Wes Mr. White's Blues
Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Out on Parole
Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism Perpetual Optimism
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Aldo Romano Ritual Woman's touch
Marcus Strickland At Last Serenity
John Fedchock Reminiscence You're My Everything
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score
Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity
Champain Fulton Sings and Swings I Cover the Waterfront
Champain Fulton Dream a Little Dream I Thought About You
Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun Cry Me a River
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train
Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty
Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes
Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way
Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie
Charlie Parker Savoy Master takes Marmaduke
Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance
Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie
Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music
Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder
Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Oskar Nedbal: Valse triste (1902)
Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March (1960)
Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside'
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)
Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)
Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935)
Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón (1886)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Florence Price: The Old Boatman (1951)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)
Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in A (1715)
Heinrich von Herzogenberg: Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano (1889)
John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)
Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces (1909)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)
Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto (1700)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Alphons Czibulka: Waltz 'Love's Dream after the Ball' (1885)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)
Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733)
20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Alan Choo, violin – Storms and Tempests
Recorded November 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights
ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678-1741) Sinfonia in G minor, RV 157
JEAN-BAPTISTE LULLY (1632-1687) Passecaille from Persée
VIVALDI Siam navi all'onde algenti from L'Olimpiad
VIVALDI Violin Concerto in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 5 "La Tempesta di Mare"
EVARISTO FELICE DALL’ ABACO (1675-1742) Passepieds from Concerto à più istrumenti Op. 5 No. 3 in E minor
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL (1685-1759) Piangerò la sorte mia from Giulio Cesare
CARL HEINRICH GRAUN (1704-1759) Tra le procelle assorto from Cleopatra e Cesare
MARIN MARAIS (1656-1728) Suite from Alcione
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)