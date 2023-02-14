WCLV Program Guide 02-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Werner Form and Fantasy Form and Fantasy Sicilienne

Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Midnight

Karrin Allison Round Midnight Spring can really hang you up the most

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Ceora [Live]

Cyrus Chestnut Natural Essence I Remember

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments

Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues

Junko Onishi Cruisin' Blue Seven

George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

Mimi Fox One for Wes Mr. White's Blues

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Out on Parole

Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism Perpetual Optimism

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Aldo Romano Ritual Woman's touch

Marcus Strickland At Last Serenity

John Fedchock Reminiscence You're My Everything

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity

Champain Fulton Sings and Swings I Cover the Waterfront

Champain Fulton Dream a Little Dream I Thought About You

Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun Cry Me a River

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train

Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty

Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes

Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way

Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie

Charlie Parker Savoy Master takes Marmaduke

Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Oskar Nedbal: Valse triste (1902)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March (1960)

Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside'

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)

Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935)

Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón (1886)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Florence Price: The Old Boatman (1951)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in A (1715)

Heinrich von Herzogenberg: Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano (1889)

John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces (1909)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)

Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto (1700)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Alphons Czibulka: Waltz 'Love's Dream after the Ball' (1885)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Alan Choo, violin – Storms and Tempests

Recorded November 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights

ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678-1741) Sinfonia in G minor, RV 157

JEAN-BAPTISTE LULLY (1632-1687) Passecaille from Persée

VIVALDI Siam navi all'onde algenti from L'Olimpiad

VIVALDI Violin Concerto in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 5 "La Tempesta di Mare"

EVARISTO FELICE DALL’ ABACO (1675-1742) Passepieds from Concerto à più istrumenti Op. 5 No. 3 in E minor

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL (1685-1759) Piangerò la sorte mia from Giulio Cesare

CARL HEINRICH GRAUN (1704-1759) Tra le procelle assorto from Cleopatra e Cesare

MARIN MARAIS (1656-1728) Suite from Alcione

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)