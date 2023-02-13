WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo
Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues
Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight
Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew
Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past
Misha Mengleberg No Idea Someone To Watch Over Me
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now A Little Louder Now
Willie Jones 3 Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize
Budd Johnson Blue Ala Mode Foggy Nights
Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Gospel Truth [Remastered 2015]
Kirk Lightsey Isotope A Monk's Dream
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Mark Locket Swings and Roundabouts Post Gig Blues
John Scofield Past Present Mr. Puffy
Jensen/Sills Stay Cool Two For Prez
Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love
Hampton Hawes Four Thou Swell
Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Dorotea's Studio [Live]
James Weidman Third Worlds Drop Zone
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Concord Drive
Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia Solidarity
Alvin Queen Night Train to Copenhagen D & E
Fats Navarro Going to Minton's Stealing Trash
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyeur
Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New
Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade
Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology
Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love
JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy
Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections
Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G
Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes
Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue
Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy
Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View
Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade
Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Peter Erskine As It Is For Ruth
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies My One and Only Love
Charlie Haden Quartet West My Foolish Heart
Bobby Watson Love Remains Love Remains
Jack Schantz Speechless My Romance
Lee Konitz Jazz Nocturne My Funny Valentine
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be there The Swingers Get the Blues Too
Jimmy & Doug Raney Stolen Moments Alone Together
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme (1970)
Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)
William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)
Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in c (1879)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)
Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 in A-Flat 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)
Robert Wright & George Forrest: Kismet: And This is My Beloved (1953)
Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)
Roger Quilter: Love's Philosophy (1905)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
Alfred Newman: All About Eve: Suite (1950)
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Richard Rodgers: Lover (1932)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers (1951)
André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1911)
George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast (1898)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948)
David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)