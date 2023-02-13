WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew

Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past

Misha Mengleberg No Idea Someone To Watch Over Me

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now A Little Louder Now

Willie Jones 3 Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize

Budd Johnson Blue Ala Mode Foggy Nights

Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Gospel Truth [Remastered 2015]

Kirk Lightsey Isotope A Monk's Dream

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Mark Locket Swings and Roundabouts Post Gig Blues

John Scofield Past Present Mr. Puffy

Jensen/Sills Stay Cool Two For Prez

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Hampton Hawes Four Thou Swell

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Dorotea's Studio [Live]

James Weidman Third Worlds Drop Zone

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Concord Drive

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia Solidarity

Alvin Queen Night Train to Copenhagen D & E

Fats Navarro Going to Minton's Stealing Trash

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyeur

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade

Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology

Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love

JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections

Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G

Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy

Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View

Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Peter Erskine As It Is For Ruth

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies My One and Only Love

Charlie Haden Quartet West My Foolish Heart

Bobby Watson Love Remains Love Remains

Jack Schantz Speechless My Romance

Lee Konitz Jazz Nocturne My Funny Valentine

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be there The Swingers Get the Blues Too

Jimmy & Doug Raney Stolen Moments Alone Together

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme (1970)

Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in c (1879)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 in A-Flat 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Kismet: And This is My Beloved (1953)

Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)

Roger Quilter: Love's Philosophy (1905)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Alfred Newman: All About Eve: Suite (1950)

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Richard Rodgers: Lover (1932)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers (1951)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1911)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast (1898)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948)

David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)