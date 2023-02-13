WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima
Diego River Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood (stereo)
Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There
Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah
Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See
Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six
Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Crescendo in Blue
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Jupiter
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras
John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba
John Hicks Inc. 1 Ruby My Dear
Enrico Rava The Words and the Days The Words and the Days
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 Invitation
Chick Corea Trilogy 2 Crepuscule With Nellie
D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentlemen That Old Feeling
John Coltrane Coltrane Jazz Village Blues
Memphis Convention Memphis Convention No Moon At All
Pee Wee Russell Swinging With Pee Wee If I Had You
John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris
Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes I've Just Seen Her
Bill Evans At Shelly's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Edmund Hall Petite Fleur Adam And Evie
John Lee The Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Bob Brookmeyer/Kenny Wheeler Island Where Do We Go From Here
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air
Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica
Art Blakey Africaine Lester Left Town
Graham Dechter Major Influence Minor Influence
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Dedicated to Bob Vatel of the ten gallons
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass
Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly
Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant
Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza
Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer
Terrell Stafford New Beginnings Blame It on My Youth
Victor Goines New Adventures Waltz Beneath The Weeping Willow
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Ben Wolfe Unjust Unjust
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
John Coltrane Coltrane Soul Eyes
Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient The Look of Love
Denise Donatelli Whisper in the Dark Walk On By
Tal Farlow The Swinging Guitar of Tal Farlow Meteor
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
William Grant Still: Romance for Alto Saxophone & Piano (1954)
John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never Mind the Why and Wherefore (1878)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Choruses (1945)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)
Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)
Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)
Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)
Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 2 in F (1842)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in A (1773)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)
R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)
Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Symphonic Fantasy on Arturo Toscanini & the NBC Symphony (2011)
William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)
Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)
Carl Stamitz: Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1 (1774)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B (1951)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 52 in E-Flat (1791)
Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop (1919)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1960)
Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)
Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' (1998)
Stephan Koncz: Dances from Transylvania (2014)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Florence Price: The Oak (1934)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat 'Mercury' (1771)
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1812)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)
Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina (1893)
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c-Sharp (1750)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)