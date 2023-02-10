WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
WJ3 All-Stars, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love
3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, 9 to 5
Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There
Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, Gypsy Without a Song
Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight
Diane Marino, I Hear Music, Moonray
Artie Shaw, More Last Recordings, Summit Ridge Drive
Artie Shaw, More Last Recordings, Grabtown Grapple
Riccardi – Flynn Quintet, Ghost Hits, Stella by Starlight
Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Studio J
Toshiko Akiyoshi, March of the Tadpoles, Notorious Tourist from the East
Ian Dogole, Quinta Essentia, United
Barrett Martin, Stillpoint, Juan’s Strait Swing
Jeff Denson, Finding Light, Daily Jubilee of Dancing Herbie D
Noam Lemish, Twelve, Song for Lia
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Garden Hand Blues
Jim Snidero, Far Far Away, Obsession
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Kojo No Tsuki (Japanese Folk Song)
Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser, Kojo No Tsuki (Japanese Folk Song)
Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection
Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Charlie’s Harley
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Sweet and Lovely
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Sweets Edison Days of Wine and Roses
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain
Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Skylark
Toots Thielemans, Troy Davis, John Scofield, Mike Manieri, Christian McBride East Coast/West Coast Con Alma
John Abercrombie, John Scofield Solar: The Bebop Album Solar
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Body and Soul
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Lonely
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day in the Life
Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Riders Ride Again Angel Eyes
Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me
Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Ruby My Dear
Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Evidence
T. S. Monk Big Band, Dianne Reeves, Nnenna Freelon Monk on Monk In Walked Bud/Suddenly
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One
Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born
Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses Blues in the Closet
Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Autobiography
Bill Evans, Bob Brookmeyer, Percy Heath, Connie Kay Blue Gershwin I Got Rhythm
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Oleo
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones All Is Well
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Houston Person, Red Holloway The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away
H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn
Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio
Darek Oles, Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Smile
Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones Holy Spirit in Me
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Libera me (1874)
Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hearing Color - Expanding our repertoire with works by African-American artists composers and performers
KEVIN GEORGE: Prelude, fr Organ Suite Lucius Weathersby (1864-1951 Willis/St. Michael & All Angels Church, Great Torrington, England)
UNDINE SMITH MOORE: Variations on There is a fountain. MARK FAX: Fantasy on Kremser. WILLIAM B. COOPER: Air for Organ. TRENT JOHNSON: Grotesque March Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN)
DAVID HURD: 4 Spiritual Preludes (Oh! what a beautiful city; Go down, Moses; Were you there?; Deep River) David Hurd (1965 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN)
FLORENCE PRICE: In quiet mood Calvert Johnson (1972 Harrison/Christ Church, Savannah, GA)
PRICE: Festal March Alan Morrison (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Bonanza- Grayston Ives celebrates his 75th birthday on February 15th. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate with various recordings of his compositions, as well as his conducting, especially of the choir of Magdalen College, Oxford. Along the way, we’ll also mark birthdays of Felix Mendelssohn, Jean Langlais, Karl Jenkins, and others
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns (1733)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)
Orlando Gibbons: Hosanna to the Son of David (1620)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Sir Edward German: Welsh Rhapsody (1904)
Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1893)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams, arr. Adam Johnson: The Lark Ascending Jonathan Morton, violin; the Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 5 in D Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
William Walton: Viola Concerto: Movement 2 Vivo, con molto preciso Helen Callus, viola; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Marc Taddei, conductor
Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro, op. 47 Texas Festival String Orchestra; Dongmin Kim, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY
William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 1) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 2) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Luxembourg Philharmonic, Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin
Carl Nielsen: Violin Concerto
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7
Francis Poulenc: Les biches Suite—Louis de Fromet, conductor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C K 373—Baiba Skride, violin; CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra/Hartmut Haenchen
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/30/2022
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Gabriel Fauré: Elegy in c Op 24
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds (encore)
Benjamin Britten: Suite from ‘The Prince of the Pagodas’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Buskaid: Sunrise—Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble
Florence Price: First movement from Piano Sonata in E minor–Althea Waites, piano
Traditional: Let My People Go—Howard Johnson Chorale
William Levi Dawson: “Negro” Folk Symphony—Gateways Music Festival
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)
20:00 SPECIAL Sir William Walton & Dame Edith Sitwell’s ‘Façade’ with Mark Satola – the new Naxos recording of Walton & Sitwell’s “musical entertainment” with Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators, and the Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players led by JoAnn Falletta
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984) William Kanengiser, guitar
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano
Frederick Koch: Quiet Music ; Toccata Spencer Myer, piano
Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.
Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri Michaela Trnkova, harp
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Representation in STEM Fields- Sarah EchoHawk
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies (1916)
Loyset Compère: Officium de Cruce (1475)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)