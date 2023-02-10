WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

WJ3 All-Stars, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love

3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, 9 to 5

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There

Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, Gypsy Without a Song

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight

Diane Marino, I Hear Music, Moonray

Artie Shaw, More Last Recordings, Summit Ridge Drive

Artie Shaw, More Last Recordings, Grabtown Grapple

Riccardi – Flynn Quintet, Ghost Hits, Stella by Starlight

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Studio J

Toshiko Akiyoshi, March of the Tadpoles, Notorious Tourist from the East

Ian Dogole, Quinta Essentia, United

Barrett Martin, Stillpoint, Juan’s Strait Swing

Jeff Denson, Finding Light, Daily Jubilee of Dancing Herbie D

Noam Lemish, Twelve, Song for Lia

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Garden Hand Blues

Jim Snidero, Far Far Away, Obsession

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Kojo No Tsuki (Japanese Folk Song)

Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser, Kojo No Tsuki (Japanese Folk Song)

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Charlie’s Harley

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Sweet and Lovely

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Sweets Edison Days of Wine and Roses

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain

Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Skylark

Toots Thielemans, Troy Davis, John Scofield, Mike Manieri, Christian McBride East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

John Abercrombie, John Scofield Solar: The Bebop Album Solar

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Body and Soul

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Lonely

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day in the Life

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Riders Ride Again Angel Eyes

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Ruby My Dear

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Evidence

T. S. Monk Big Band, Dianne Reeves, Nnenna Freelon Monk on Monk In Walked Bud/Suddenly

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses Blues in the Closet

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Autobiography

Bill Evans, Bob Brookmeyer, Percy Heath, Connie Kay Blue Gershwin I Got Rhythm

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Oleo

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones All Is Well

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Houston Person, Red Holloway The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio

Darek Oles, Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Smile

Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones Holy Spirit in Me

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Libera me (1874)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hearing Color - Expanding our repertoire with works by African-American artists composers and performers

KEVIN GEORGE: Prelude, fr Organ Suite Lucius Weathersby (1864-1951 Willis/St. Michael & All Angels Church, Great Torrington, England)

UNDINE SMITH MOORE: Variations on There is a fountain. MARK FAX: Fantasy on Kremser. WILLIAM B. COOPER: Air for Organ. TRENT JOHNSON: Grotesque March Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN)

DAVID HURD: 4 Spiritual Preludes (Oh! what a beautiful city; Go down, Moses; Were you there?; Deep River) David Hurd (1965 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN)

FLORENCE PRICE: In quiet mood Calvert Johnson (1972 Harrison/Christ Church, Savannah, GA)

PRICE: Festal March Alan Morrison (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Bonanza- Grayston Ives celebrates his 75th birthday on February 15th. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate with various recordings of his compositions, as well as his conducting, especially of the choir of Magdalen College, Oxford. Along the way, we’ll also mark birthdays of Felix Mendelssohn, Jean Langlais, Karl Jenkins, and others

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns (1733)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)

Orlando Gibbons: Hosanna to the Son of David (1620)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Sir Edward German: Welsh Rhapsody (1904)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1893)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano

Ralph Vaughan Williams, arr. Adam Johnson: The Lark Ascending Jonathan Morton, violin; the Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 5 in D Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain

William Walton: Viola Concerto: Movement 2 Vivo, con molto preciso Helen Callus, viola; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Marc Taddei, conductor

Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro, op. 47 Texas Festival String Orchestra; Dongmin Kim, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY

William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 1) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 2) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Luxembourg Philharmonic, Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin

Carl Nielsen: Violin Concerto

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7

Francis Poulenc: Les biches Suite—Louis de Fromet, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C K 373—Baiba Skride, violin; CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra/Hartmut Haenchen

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/30/2022

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

Gabriel Fauré: Elegy in c Op 24

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds (encore)

Benjamin Britten: Suite from ‘The Prince of the Pagodas’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Buskaid: Sunrise—Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble

Florence Price: First movement from Piano Sonata in E minor–Althea Waites, piano

Traditional: Let My People Go—Howard Johnson Chorale

William Levi Dawson: “Negro” Folk Symphony—Gateways Music Festival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

20:00 SPECIAL Sir William Walton & Dame Edith Sitwell’s ‘Façade’ with Mark Satola – the new Naxos recording of Walton & Sitwell’s “musical entertainment” with Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators, and the Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players led by JoAnn Falletta

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984) William Kanengiser, guitar

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano

Frederick Koch: Quiet Music ; Toccata Spencer Myer, piano

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri Michaela Trnkova, harp

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Representation in STEM Fields- Sarah EchoHawk

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies (1916)

Loyset Compère: Officium de Cruce (1475)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)