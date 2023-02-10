WCLV Program Guide 02-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Mingus, Better Git Hit In Your Soul

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers

Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet, Big City Sounds, A November Afternoon

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Dolphin Dance

Eric Goletz, Standard-Ized, Nutville

Horace Silver, Doin’ the Thing, Doin’ the Thing

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabob

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Tres Palabras

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, A Tree and Its Fruit

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Oak Tree

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, The Remarkable Mr. Black

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls, Blues on the Corner

Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path

Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, Walking’

Bruce Harris, Soundview, Satellite

Mark Ortwein, It Was Time, Lunar Love

Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Arkestra Boogaloo

Tyler Mitchell, Sun Ra’s Journe, Cosmic Hop

Wil Swindler, Space Bugs, Space Bugs

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder, Jupiter

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Spacemen

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Be Deedle dee doo

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley One Man's Dream

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley The Old Country

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Charles Mingus, Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Gunslinging Bird

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach, Charles Mingus Jazz at Massey Hall Hot House

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Nancy Wilson Cannon Re-Loaded The Masquerade is Over

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Afternoon in Paris

Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On YOu

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Marucie Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues The Sermon

Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Silver Celebration

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Emily Remler: Retrospective voulme 1 Strollin'

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady

Herbie Nichols, Teddy Kotick, Max Roach Blue Gershwin Mine

Earl Kluch Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Cyrus Chestnut, James Carter, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Wellllll!

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfied The Guitar Artistry f Billy Rogers E.S.P.

David Amram Studio Orchestra Complete Filmtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul

Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson Jazz in Film Clockers

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Touch Her Soft Lips and Part

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Round Midnight

Linda Cunningham Giambalvo, Billy Rogers, Plas Johnson, Steve Solomon, Craig Falton, Charlie Bulla The Guitar Artistry f Billy Rogers Good Morning Heartache

Plas Johnson, Joey DeFrancesco, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini The Pink Panther Theme

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Ernesto Cordero Sonatina Tropical Risa Carlson, Martha Masters, guitars Duo Erato

Johann Sebastian Bach 14 Canons on the First Eight Bass Notes of the Aria Ground from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 Rudolf Serkin, piano Members of the Marlboro Festival Orchestra (1976) Pablo Casals

Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal

Roberto Sierra El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) recorded in London, June 1938

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) (rec. Nov. 23, 1936)

Pablo Casals Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony, "A Night in the Tropics" (finale) Virginia Symphony JoAnn Falletta

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Creole Eyes, Cuban Dance, Op. 37 Philip Martin, piano

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon

19:18:16 Aaron Copland Three Latin American Sketches Detroit Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 8559844 "Copland: Symphony No. 3"

Aaron Copland Danzon Cubano New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Leonard Bernstein "A Julia de Burgos" from "Songfest" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano

Leonard Bernstein West Side Story Suite (I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America) Erika Nickrenz, piano; Susie Park, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Eroica Trio

Leonard Bernstein "Maria," from West Side Story Jose Carreras (Tony) Bernstein Orchestra Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano

Ralph Vaughan Williams, arr. Adam Johnson: The Lark Ascending Jonathan Morton, violin; the Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 5 in D Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain

William Walton: Viola Concerto: Movement 2 Vivo, con molto preciso Helen Callus, viola; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Marc Taddei, conductor

Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro, op. 47 Texas Festival String Orchestra; Dongmin Kim, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY

William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 1) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 2) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: February 2022

In recognition of Black History Month this highlights program celebrates outstanding performances by young Black musicians selected out of From the Top’s archives. Co-hosted by Peter Dugan and From the Top alum, David Norville, this program includes a 17-year-old violist performing the music of Ernest Bloch with utter intensity and focus … a teenage marimba player who sends us into a dream-state through the music of Takatsugu Muramatsu and we a funny story about sibling rivalry between two very musical brothers.

David Norville, originally from Fort Myers, FL. (and guest host on this episode) performs I. Munter from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Paul Hindemith; Christopher O’Riley, piano. David was 17-years-old at the time of his archived performance recording.

Kiesse Nanor, 16-year-old pianist from Ellicott City, MD performs "Widmung" by Robert Schumann, arr. by Franz Liszt

Peirce Ellis, 17-year-old violist from Broomall, PA performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 by Ernest Bloch; Peter Dugan, piano

Jeremy Davis, 17-year-old marimbist from Chino Hills, CA. performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

Sandra Bailey, 18-year-old bassoonist from Atlanta, GA. performs I. Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman; Christopher O’Riley, piano

Daniel Dorsey, 17-year-old cellist from Cincinnati, OH performs Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Lauren Michelle, soprano (alum appearance) performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini; Jung-A Bang, piano

Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek-King performs "In His Care-O", trad. spiritual, arr. William Dawson and "My Soul's Been Anchored In The Lord", trad. spiritual, arr. Moses Hogan.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a treasure from the Met archives: the double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, a performance from 1970 featuring a dazzling lineup of stars. Leonard Bernstein, in one of his rare Met appearances, conducted Cavalleria Rusticana with a cast led by Grace Bumbry as Santuzza – opposite Franco Corelli in his only Met broadcast as Turiddu. Pagliacci, conducted by Fausto Cleva, showcased Richard Tucker – who was taking on the role of the tragic clown Canio for the first time – opposite the mesmerizing Teresa Stratas as Nedda. Don’t miss this thrilling performance that hasn’t been aired since it was live, back in 1970.

16:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: Gerusalem! (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell – Korngold: Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood Overture--Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2—Geoffrey Tozer, piano

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Erich Wolfgang Korngold): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture--Deutsches Symphonie Berlin/Gerd Albrecht

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Casa di Bonneyfeather—Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Victory March--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Main Title--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Three selections--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1956 on Stage and Screen – What a year! "My Fair Lady," of course, but also "The Most Happy Fella," the movie versions of "The King and I" and "Carousel," and the film "High Society" with a Cole Porter score

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture: Overture (1849)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Los Angeles Philharmonic, Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Sergio Tiempo, piano

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Metacosmos

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (encore)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor (Deutsche Gram 400062)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Wally Ballou: Pull Cords for Butlers…Cook & Moore…National Lampoon…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)