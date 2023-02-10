WCLV Program Guide 02-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Mingus, Better Git Hit In Your Soul
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers
Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet, Big City Sounds, A November Afternoon
Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Dolphin Dance
Eric Goletz, Standard-Ized, Nutville
Horace Silver, Doin’ the Thing, Doin’ the Thing
Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabob
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Tres Palabras
Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, A Tree and Its Fruit
Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Oak Tree
Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, The Remarkable Mr. Black
Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls, Blues on the Corner
Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path
Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, Walking’
Bruce Harris, Soundview, Satellite
Mark Ortwein, It Was Time, Lunar Love
Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Arkestra Boogaloo
Tyler Mitchell, Sun Ra’s Journe, Cosmic Hop
Wil Swindler, Space Bugs, Space Bugs
Lauren Falls, A Little Louder, Jupiter
Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Spacemen
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Be Deedle dee doo
Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley One Man's Dream
Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley The Old Country
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba
Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Charles Mingus, Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Gunslinging Bird
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach, Charles Mingus Jazz at Massey Hall Hot House
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Nancy Wilson Cannon Re-Loaded The Masquerade is Over
Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Afternoon in Paris
Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On YOu
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Marucie Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues The Sermon
Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Silver Celebration
Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Emily Remler: Retrospective voulme 1 Strollin'
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady
Herbie Nichols, Teddy Kotick, Max Roach Blue Gershwin Mine
Earl Kluch Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Cyrus Chestnut, James Carter, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Wellllll!
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfied The Guitar Artistry f Billy Rogers E.S.P.
David Amram Studio Orchestra Complete Filmtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul
Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson Jazz in Film Clockers
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Touch Her Soft Lips and Part
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Round Midnight
Linda Cunningham Giambalvo, Billy Rogers, Plas Johnson, Steve Solomon, Craig Falton, Charlie Bulla The Guitar Artistry f Billy Rogers Good Morning Heartache
Plas Johnson, Joey DeFrancesco, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini The Pink Panther Theme
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Ernesto Cordero Sonatina Tropical Risa Carlson, Martha Masters, guitars Duo Erato
Johann Sebastian Bach 14 Canons on the First Eight Bass Notes of the Aria Ground from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 Rudolf Serkin, piano Members of the Marlboro Festival Orchestra (1976) Pablo Casals
Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal
Roberto Sierra El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) recorded in London, June 1938
Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) (rec. Nov. 23, 1936)
Pablo Casals Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla
Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony, "A Night in the Tropics" (finale) Virginia Symphony JoAnn Falletta
Louis Moreau Gottschalk Creole Eyes, Cuban Dance, Op. 37 Philip Martin, piano
Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon
19:18:16 Aaron Copland Three Latin American Sketches Detroit Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 8559844 "Copland: Symphony No. 3"
Aaron Copland Danzon Cubano New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Leonard Bernstein "A Julia de Burgos" from "Songfest" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano
Leonard Bernstein West Side Story Suite (I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America) Erika Nickrenz, piano; Susie Park, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Eroica Trio
Leonard Bernstein "Maria," from West Side Story Jose Carreras (Tony) Bernstein Orchestra Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams, arr. Adam Johnson: The Lark Ascending Jonathan Morton, violin; the Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Beth Everett calling from Scottsbluff, NE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 5 in D Anabel Montesinos, guitar Mediterranean Guitar Festival, St Sebastian Hermitage, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
William Walton: Viola Concerto: Movement 2 Vivo, con molto preciso Helen Callus, viola; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Marc Taddei, conductor
Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro, op. 47 Texas Festival String Orchestra; Dongmin Kim, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY
William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 1) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
William Walton: The Complete Facades (Our selections, Part 2) Fred Child, Kevin Deas, Hila Plitmann, narrators; Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Players; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: February 2022
In recognition of Black History Month this highlights program celebrates outstanding performances by young Black musicians selected out of From the Top’s archives. Co-hosted by Peter Dugan and From the Top alum, David Norville, this program includes a 17-year-old violist performing the music of Ernest Bloch with utter intensity and focus … a teenage marimba player who sends us into a dream-state through the music of Takatsugu Muramatsu and we a funny story about sibling rivalry between two very musical brothers.
David Norville, originally from Fort Myers, FL. (and guest host on this episode) performs I. Munter from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Paul Hindemith; Christopher O’Riley, piano. David was 17-years-old at the time of his archived performance recording.
Kiesse Nanor, 16-year-old pianist from Ellicott City, MD performs "Widmung" by Robert Schumann, arr. by Franz Liszt
Peirce Ellis, 17-year-old violist from Broomall, PA performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 by Ernest Bloch; Peter Dugan, piano
Jeremy Davis, 17-year-old marimbist from Chino Hills, CA. performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu
Sandra Bailey, 18-year-old bassoonist from Atlanta, GA. performs I. Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman; Christopher O’Riley, piano
Daniel Dorsey, 17-year-old cellist from Cincinnati, OH performs Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos
Lauren Michelle, soprano (alum appearance) performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini; Jung-A Bang, piano
Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek-King performs "In His Care-O", trad. spiritual, arr. William Dawson and "My Soul's Been Anchored In The Lord", trad. spiritual, arr. Moses Hogan.
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a treasure from the Met archives: the double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, a performance from 1970 featuring a dazzling lineup of stars. Leonard Bernstein, in one of his rare Met appearances, conducted Cavalleria Rusticana with a cast led by Grace Bumbry as Santuzza – opposite Franco Corelli in his only Met broadcast as Turiddu. Pagliacci, conducted by Fausto Cleva, showcased Richard Tucker – who was taking on the role of the tragic clown Canio for the first time – opposite the mesmerizing Teresa Stratas as Nedda. Don’t miss this thrilling performance that hasn’t been aired since it was live, back in 1970.
16:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840)
Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: Gerusalem! (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell – Korngold: Inventor of the Hollywood Sound
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood Overture--Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2—Geoffrey Tozer, piano
Felix Mendelssohn (arr Erich Wolfgang Korngold): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture--Deutsches Symphonie Berlin/Gerd Albrecht
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Casa di Bonneyfeather—Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Victory March--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Main Title--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Three selections--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1956 on Stage and Screen – What a year! "My Fair Lady," of course, but also "The Most Happy Fella," the movie versions of "The King and I" and "Carousel," and the film "High Society" with a Cole Porter score
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture: Overture (1849)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Los Angeles Philharmonic, Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Sergio Tiempo, piano
Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Metacosmos
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (encore)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor (Deutsche Gram 400062)
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Wally Ballou: Pull Cords for Butlers…Cook & Moore…National Lampoon…Richard Howland-Bolton
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)