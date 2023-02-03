WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

3D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, There is No Greater Love

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Right here, Right Now

John DiMartino, Songs of Jimmy van Heusen, The Second Time Around

John DiMartino – Warren Vache, Impromptu, Blues in the Night

John Bailey, Time Bandits, Groove Samba

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Green Jeans

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder, A Little Louder

Dan and Skip Wilkins, In the Stars, Lost in the Stars

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John

Blue Mitchell, The Thing to Do, Step Lightly

Bill Evans, Alone, Never Let Me Go

360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, And Now the News

Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, The Thing Is

Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Mr. White’s Blues

Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Twisted Blues

Henry Mancini, Peter Gunn, The Brothers Go to Mother’s

Scott Whitfield , Postcards from Hollywood, Sally’s Tomato

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Charade

Richard Baratta, Music in Film: The Sequel, Pink Panther Theme

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Swayne burno, Gary Bartz, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Here On Earth

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacok, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Dedicated to You

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Three Bags Full

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Cantata for Combo Cantata for Combo

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment My One and Only Love

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Triste

James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top September Song

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Jimmy Rowser Doin' It Right Scottish Blues

Ray Baretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquen, David Sanchez, Adam Cruz, John Benitez Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Richard Howell, Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Angela Wellman, Alex Balke,Norman's Black Vernacular Choir, David Fraser, Munyungo Jackson, Khalil Shaheed, Bill Summers, The March of the Jazz Guerillas The Creator Has a Master Plan

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Johnny Lytle, Bobby Timmons, Keter Betts, Willima Hinnant Workin' Out Lela

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Little Rascal on a Rock

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Orscar Peterson Just One of Those Things

Melvin Rhyne, Kenny Washington, Peter Bernstein Boss Organ Born to Be Blue

Major Holley, Gerry Wiggins, Ed Thigpen Mule There Will Never Be Another You

Art Tatum Art Tatum: Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

John Scofield, John Abercrombie, George Mraz, Peter Donald Solar: the Bebop Album If You Could See Me Now

Renee Rosnes, Walt Weiskopf, John Patitucci, Duduka Da Fonseca Life On Earth Gabriola Passage

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 The Sun in Montreal

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Canadian Sunset

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Baubles, Bangles and Beads

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit BeBop

Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker The Quintet: Jazz at Massey Hall Night in Tunisia

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo These Foolish Things

Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker The Quintet: Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 'City of Light' (1971)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 (1935)

David Lang: light moving (2012)

Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Demers Never Demures - Performances by the outstanding world-travelling recitalist and teacher, Isabelle Demers

JEANNE DEMESSIEUX: Te Deum.

SHARON WILLIS: Ascension Organ Suite (Juba-Elegy-Interlude-March Triumphant) (world premiere).

RACHEL LAURIN: Organ Sonata No. 1, Op. 91 (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Seattle, WA)

RACHEL LAURIN: Three Impressions on Kingsfold, fr 12 Short Pieces, Op. 75 (1978 Brunzema-Casavant/Haan Auditorium, Dordt University, Sioux Center, IA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month- Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. On the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will explore music of African-American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 (1718)

Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite (1726)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C (1700)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor

Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Bank of America Chamber Music Series Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Lloyd Altman calling from New York, NY

Sergei Prokofiev: Puzzler Payoff: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74 "Harp" Schumann Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Johannes Rusten: O Fredrik, O Fredrik Danish String Quartet

Witold Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5 Roman Rabinovich, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D 810 "Death and the Maiden": Movements 1-2 Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Danish National Symphony, Marta Gardolińska, conductor; Vadym Kholodenko, piano

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c

Johannes Brahms (arr Busoni): Herzlich tut mich verlangen, from 11 Chorale Preludes Op 122 (encore)

Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 in d

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto Op 57—Niels Thomsen, clarinet; Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Michael Schønwandt, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kahchun Wong, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/16/2022

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a BWV 1003 (encore)

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Gabriela Lena Frank: Coqueteos—SphinxVirtuosi, Damon Gupton, conductor

James V. Cockerham: Fantasia on Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor

Gernot Wolfgang: Common Ground—Timothy Holley, cello; Joshua Hood, bassoon

Scott Joplin: Cascades—Armenta Hummings Dumisani, piano

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’—Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi, conductor

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a (1892)

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland – Black History Month program

George Walker: Molto adagio from String Quartet No. 1 ‘Lyric for Strings’—Diana Cohen, Sarah Kapustin, violins; Teng Li, viola; Brook Speltz, cello

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto & Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet Op 10—Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Geneva Lewis & Alexi Kenney, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello

George Walker: Cello Sonata—Sterling Elliott, cello; Evren Ozel, piano

Anonymous (arranged by Willie J. Wright): Spiritual ‘Wade in the Water’—Elégie: Brian Barron, Mist'a Craig, Michael Hives, Caleb A. Wright

George Walker: Walker Piano Sonata No. 5—Roman Rabinovich, piano

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.

Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air...a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2011) Julia Bruskin, cello

Frank Wiley: Portals of Light (2014) Jeffrey Heisler, alto saxophone; I-Chen Yeh, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in C-sharp minor Maria Corley, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm- Walt Bogdanich, Michael Forsythe

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)

Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)