WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
3D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, There is No Greater Love
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Right here, Right Now
John DiMartino, Songs of Jimmy van Heusen, The Second Time Around
John DiMartino – Warren Vache, Impromptu, Blues in the Night
John Bailey, Time Bandits, Groove Samba
Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Green Jeans
Lauren Falls, A Little Louder, A Little Louder
Dan and Skip Wilkins, In the Stars, Lost in the Stars
Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John
Blue Mitchell, The Thing to Do, Step Lightly
Bill Evans, Alone, Never Let Me Go
360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News
Dave Slonaker, Convergency, And Now the News
Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, The Thing Is
Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Mr. White’s Blues
Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Twisted Blues
Henry Mancini, Peter Gunn, The Brothers Go to Mother’s
Scott Whitfield , Postcards from Hollywood, Sally’s Tomato
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Charade
Richard Baratta, Music in Film: The Sequel, Pink Panther Theme
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Swayne burno, Gary Bartz, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Here On Earth
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacok, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Dedicated to You
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round
Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Three Bags Full
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Cantata for Combo Cantata for Combo
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment My One and Only Love
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Triste
James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top September Song
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy
Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Jimmy Rowser Doin' It Right Scottish Blues
Ray Baretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquen, David Sanchez, Adam Cruz, John Benitez Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light
Richard Howell, Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Angela Wellman, Alex Balke,Norman's Black Vernacular Choir, David Fraser, Munyungo Jackson, Khalil Shaheed, Bill Summers, The March of the Jazz Guerillas The Creator Has a Master Plan
Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin
Johnny Lytle, Bobby Timmons, Keter Betts, Willima Hinnant Workin' Out Lela
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Little Rascal on a Rock
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Orscar Peterson Just One of Those Things
Melvin Rhyne, Kenny Washington, Peter Bernstein Boss Organ Born to Be Blue
Major Holley, Gerry Wiggins, Ed Thigpen Mule There Will Never Be Another You
Art Tatum Art Tatum: Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams
John Scofield, John Abercrombie, George Mraz, Peter Donald Solar: the Bebop Album If You Could See Me Now
Renee Rosnes, Walt Weiskopf, John Patitucci, Duduka Da Fonseca Life On Earth Gabriola Passage
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 The Sun in Montreal
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Canadian Sunset
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit BeBop
Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker The Quintet: Jazz at Massey Hall Night in Tunisia
Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo These Foolish Things
Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker The Quintet: Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)
Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)
Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 'City of Light' (1971)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 (1935)
David Lang: light moving (2012)
Traditional: Dona Nobis Pacem
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Demers Never Demures - Performances by the outstanding world-travelling recitalist and teacher, Isabelle Demers
JEANNE DEMESSIEUX: Te Deum.
SHARON WILLIS: Ascension Organ Suite (Juba-Elegy-Interlude-March Triumphant) (world premiere).
RACHEL LAURIN: Organ Sonata No. 1, Op. 91 (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Seattle, WA)
RACHEL LAURIN: Three Impressions on Kingsfold, fr 12 Short Pieces, Op. 75 (1978 Brunzema-Casavant/Haan Auditorium, Dordt University, Sioux Center, IA)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month- Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. On the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will explore music of African-American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737)
Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 (1718)
Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite (1726)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)
Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C (1700)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)
Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)
Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor
Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Bank of America Chamber Music Series Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Lloyd Altman calling from New York, NY
Sergei Prokofiev: Puzzler Payoff: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74 "Harp" Schumann Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Johannes Rusten: O Fredrik, O Fredrik Danish String Quartet
Witold Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5 Roman Rabinovich, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D 810 "Death and the Maiden": Movements 1-2 Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Danish National Symphony, Marta Gardolińska, conductor; Vadym Kholodenko, piano
Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c
Johannes Brahms (arr Busoni): Herzlich tut mich verlangen, from 11 Chorale Preludes Op 122 (encore)
Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 in d
Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto Op 57—Niels Thomsen, clarinet; Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Michael Schønwandt, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kahchun Wong, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/16/2022
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61
Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a BWV 1003 (encore)
Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Gabriela Lena Frank: Coqueteos—SphinxVirtuosi, Damon Gupton, conductor
James V. Cockerham: Fantasia on Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor
Gernot Wolfgang: Common Ground—Timothy Holley, cello; Joshua Hood, bassoon
Scott Joplin: Cascades—Armenta Hummings Dumisani, piano
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’—Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi, conductor
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a (1892)
20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland – Black History Month program
George Walker: Molto adagio from String Quartet No. 1 ‘Lyric for Strings’—Diana Cohen, Sarah Kapustin, violins; Teng Li, viola; Brook Speltz, cello
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto & Scherzo from Clarinet Quintet Op 10—Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Geneva Lewis & Alexi Kenney, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello
George Walker: Cello Sonata—Sterling Elliott, cello; Evren Ozel, piano
Anonymous (arranged by Willie J. Wright): Spiritual ‘Wade in the Water’—Elégie: Brian Barron, Mist'a Craig, Michael Hives, Caleb A. Wright
George Walker: Walker Piano Sonata No. 5—Roman Rabinovich, piano
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.
Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air...a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2011) Julia Bruskin, cello
Frank Wiley: Portals of Light (2014) Jeffrey Heisler, alto saxophone; I-Chen Yeh, piano
H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in C-sharp minor Maria Corley, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm- Walt Bogdanich, Michael Forsythe
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)
Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)
Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)
Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)