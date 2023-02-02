WCLV Program Guide 02-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment

Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion

Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Oscar Peterson Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone

Chico Freeman Beyond The Rain Two Over One

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

Jimmy Smith Open House Sista Rebecca

Booker Ervin Exultation Tune In

James Williams I Remember Clifford Sweet and Lovely

Russell Malone Sweet Georgia Peach Mean What You Say

Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters This Is Something New

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Jean Pauline

Irvin Mayfield How Passion Falls The Denial

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Gravity's Pull

Up Ensemble Up Ensemble I Only Have I's 4 U

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Dexter Gordon Go I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow

Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes

Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive

Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Valse lente (1876)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Jubilo (1976)

Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)

Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance (1927)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: Ich habe genug (1727)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 (1742)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)

Saverio Mercadante: Russian Rondo from Flute Concerto (1819)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' (1841)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Giovanni Palestrina: Exsultate Deo (1580)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Luiz Bonfá: Black Orpheus: Manha de Carnaval (1959)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Johannes Brahms: Nachtigall (1885)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: March (1912)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids (1971)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9 (1823)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 in G (1815)

Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus (1591)

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)