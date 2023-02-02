WCLV Program Guide 02-03-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana
Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame
Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues
Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal
Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass
Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus
Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment
Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion
Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne
Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel
Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce
Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Oscar Peterson Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone
Chico Freeman Beyond The Rain Two Over One
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
Jimmy Smith Open House Sista Rebecca
Booker Ervin Exultation Tune In
James Williams I Remember Clifford Sweet and Lovely
Russell Malone Sweet Georgia Peach Mean What You Say
Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters This Is Something New
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Jean Pauline
Irvin Mayfield How Passion Falls The Denial
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Tawanda Smile Sister Moon
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Gravity's Pull
Up Ensemble Up Ensemble I Only Have I's 4 U
Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail
Dexter Gordon Go I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome
Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow
Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes
Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive
Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Valse lente (1876)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)
Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)
Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Jubilo (1976)
Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)
Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance (1927)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 82: Ich habe genug (1727)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 (1742)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)
Saverio Mercadante: Russian Rondo from Flute Concerto (1819)
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' (1841)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Giovanni Palestrina: Exsultate Deo (1580)
Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)
Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)
Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)
Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)
Luiz Bonfá: Black Orpheus: Manha de Carnaval (1959)
Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Johannes Brahms: Nachtigall (1885)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: March (1912)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)
Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)
Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids (1971)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9 (1823)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 in G (1815)
Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus (1591)
Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)