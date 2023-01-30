WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Various Artists One More Kids Are Pretty People
Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins and the Big Brass Grand Street
Horace Silver the Cape Verdean Blues Pretty Eyes
Goerge Colligan King's Dream Daddy Go Bye Bye
Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Windshadow
Andrew Dickeson the Song is You Moonlight In Vermont
Jaki Byard Solo Piano Top Of The Gate Rag
Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes I Never Knew
Sonny Criss Plays Cole Porter Just One Of Those Things
Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Equipoise
Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues
Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty-first Street Blues (Take 4)
McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon
Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos
Jimmy Raney The Master Lament
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'
Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step
Dave Young Mantra Mantra
Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land
Mary Stallings Feeling Good Close Your Eyes
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues
Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad
Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks
Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine
Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You
Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity
Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye
Mike LeDpnne Heavy Hitters A New Day
Mimi Fox One for Wes Mr. White's Blues
Joe Turner Everyday I Have The Blues Everyday I Have The Blues
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Terell Stafford Brotherlee Love Carolyn
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras
Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Darlin' Marilyn
Kevin Hays El Matador Like Sonny
Joy Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met
Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You
Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)
Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)
Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III (2002)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)
François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin (1739)
Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)
Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)
Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 4 (1851)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)
Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)
Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag (2003)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak (1883)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)
Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)
Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)
Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)
Franz Schubert: Der Musensohn (1822)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)
Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)
William Byrd: Haec dies (1591)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 2 in g
Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)
Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in B-Flat (1812)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a 'Great' (1717)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c (1827)
John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria (1572)
Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)