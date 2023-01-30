WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Various Artists One More Kids Are Pretty People

Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins and the Big Brass Grand Street

Horace Silver the Cape Verdean Blues Pretty Eyes

Goerge Colligan King's Dream Daddy Go Bye Bye

Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Windshadow

Andrew Dickeson the Song is You Moonlight In Vermont

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Top Of The Gate Rag

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes I Never Knew

Sonny Criss Plays Cole Porter Just One Of Those Things

Stanley Cowell Close To You Alone Equipoise

Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty-first Street Blues (Take 4)

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney The Master Lament

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeling Good Close Your Eyes

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You

Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity

Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye

Mike LeDpnne Heavy Hitters A New Day

Mimi Fox One for Wes Mr. White's Blues

Joe Turner Everyday I Have The Blues Everyday I Have The Blues

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Terell Stafford Brotherlee Love Carolyn

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Darlin' Marilyn

Kevin Hays El Matador Like Sonny

Joy Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met

Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You

Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III (2002)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin (1739)

Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)

Betty Jackson King: Spring Intermezzo (1955)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag (2003)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak (1883)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)

Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Der Musensohn (1822)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

William Byrd: Haec dies (1591)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 2 in g

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)

Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in B-Flat (1812)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a 'Great' (1717)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c (1827)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria (1572)

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)