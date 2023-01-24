WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn

Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings

John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues

Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies

David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies

Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse

Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know

Marcus Roberts Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Markus Howell Get Right Faithful

Darren Litze My Horizon Question and Answer

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Lee Morgan Vol. 3 Tip Toeing

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Allright You've Changed

Jo Ann Daugherty Bring Joy Water From An Ancient Well

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her

Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Hampton Hawes Four Hip

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Roger Humphries This and That Nutville

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty-Four

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues

Sean Taylor Let Go Let Go

Ian Dogole Convergence House Party Starting

Joshua Redman MoodSwing Past In The Present

Benny Golson New York Scene Blues It

Benny Golson Benny Golson and the Philadelphians Thursday's Theme

Jazztet Here and Now Whisper Not

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

Herbie Hancock Takin' Off Empty Pockets

Peggy Stern Room Enough Isn't It Romantic

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

John Duke: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1970)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' (1890)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)

Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 10 in A (1765)

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)

Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

John Bull: Lord Lumley's Galliard (1600)

John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight (1600)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 48 in C (1849)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People (1691)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child (2008)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande (1903)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' (1926)

20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland – Echoes From the Valley: Global Folks Songs in a Chamber Setting

Recorded November 2022 in the Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Christian Church

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Amanda Powell, soprano; Peter Takács, piano

Alexander Scriabin: Nocturne for the Left Hand

Franz Schubert: The Shepherd on the Rock, D. 965

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73

Maurice Ravel: Five Greek Folk Songs

Trad (arr Dave Morgan): Global Folk Songs

Trad (arr Paul Ferguson): Two Ladino Songs

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1953)

Ulysses Kay: Umbrian Scene (1963)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 4 (1850)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)