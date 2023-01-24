WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn
Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles
Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo
John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba
Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings
John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues
Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies
David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know
Marcus Roberts Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Markus Howell Get Right Faithful
Darren Litze My Horizon Question and Answer
Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune
Lee Morgan Vol. 3 Tip Toeing
Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon
Dexter Gordon Doin' Allright You've Changed
Jo Ann Daugherty Bring Joy Water From An Ancient Well
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her
Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes
Hampton Hawes Four Hip
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Roger Humphries This and That Nutville
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty-Four
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy
Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight
Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues
Sean Taylor Let Go Let Go
Ian Dogole Convergence House Party Starting
Joshua Redman MoodSwing Past In The Present
Benny Golson New York Scene Blues It
Benny Golson Benny Golson and the Philadelphians Thursday's Theme
Jazztet Here and Now Whisper Not
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy
Herbie Hancock Takin' Off Empty Pockets
Peggy Stern Room Enough Isn't It Romantic
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
John Duke: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1970)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)
Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)
Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' (1890)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)
Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)
Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)
Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 10 in A (1765)
Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1943)
Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet in A (1879)
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Michael Torke: Run (1992)
John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)
Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)
John Bull: Lord Lumley's Galliard (1600)
John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight (1600)
Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 48 in C (1849)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People (1691)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child (2008)
Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)
Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande (1903)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' (1926)
20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland – Echoes From the Valley: Global Folks Songs in a Chamber Setting
Recorded November 2022 in the Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Christian Church
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Amanda Powell, soprano; Peter Takács, piano
Alexander Scriabin: Nocturne for the Left Hand
Franz Schubert: The Shepherd on the Rock, D. 965
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73
Maurice Ravel: Five Greek Folk Songs
Trad (arr Dave Morgan): Global Folk Songs
Trad (arr Paul Ferguson): Two Ladino Songs
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)
George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1953)
Ulysses Kay: Umbrian Scene (1963)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 4 (1850)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)