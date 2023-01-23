WCLV Program Guide 01-24-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners

Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns

Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Manenberg Revisited

Johnny Griffin Dance of Passion Dance of Passion

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

George Collingan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace

Rodney Whitaker Oasia Puppets

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Martin Taylor Two's Company You're My Everything

Charlie Haden Dream Keeper Sandino

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby For Rita

Tony Williams Young at Heart Neptune Fear Not

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Steve Nelson Full Nelson Come Rain Or Come Shine

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Santi Debriano Ashanti Basilar

Third World Love New Blues Beauty Of Dead

Mark Wade True Stories Piscataway Went Thataway

Jesse Davis Live at Smalls Jazz Club Love For Sale

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Black Coffee

Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silber Senor Blues

Skip Grasso Becoming Spring Forward

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount

Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On

Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient

John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Peter Bernstein Signs of Lige Minor Changes

Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

David Diamond: Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Gregorian Chant: Requiem: Dies Irae

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings (2015)

Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark (1750)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon (1924)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Norman Dello Joio: Meditations on Ecclesiastes (1956)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

E. T. A. Hoffmann: The Drink of Immortality: Overture (1808)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 6 (1850)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' (1957)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

John Williams: The Post: The Presses Roll (2017)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Valse mélancolique (1884)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Florence Price: Go Down, Moses from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides (1728)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)

Tobias Picker: Old and Lost Rivers (1986)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)

Maurice Ravel: Three Poems of Mallarmé: Soupir (1913)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)