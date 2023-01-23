WCLV Program Guide 01-24-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners
Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns
Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Manenberg Revisited
Johnny Griffin Dance of Passion Dance of Passion
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue
George Collingan King's Dream Liam's Lament
Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace
Rodney Whitaker Oasia Puppets
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold
Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints
Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love
Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere
Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Martin Taylor Two's Company You're My Everything
Charlie Haden Dream Keeper Sandino
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby For Rita
Tony Williams Young at Heart Neptune Fear Not
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead
John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again
Steve Nelson Full Nelson Come Rain Or Come Shine
Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches
Santi Debriano Ashanti Basilar
Third World Love New Blues Beauty Of Dead
Mark Wade True Stories Piscataway Went Thataway
Jesse Davis Live at Smalls Jazz Club Love For Sale
Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Black Coffee
Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silber Senor Blues
Skip Grasso Becoming Spring Forward
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount
Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On
Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)
The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve
Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient
John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert
Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights
Peter Bernstein Signs of Lige Minor Changes
Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)
Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)
David Diamond: Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)
Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Gregorian Chant: Requiem: Dies Irae
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)
Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings (2015)
Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)
Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark (1750)
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon (1924)
Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)
Norman Dello Joio: Meditations on Ecclesiastes (1956)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen (1883)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
E. T. A. Hoffmann: The Drink of Immortality: Overture (1808)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske (1842)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 6 (1850)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' (1957)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
John Williams: The Post: The Presses Roll (2017)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)
Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Valse mélancolique (1884)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)
Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Florence Price: Go Down, Moses from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann (1854)
Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)
Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c (1895)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides (1728)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)
Zhou Long: Green (2021)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp (1892)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)
Tobias Picker: Old and Lost Rivers (1986)
Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)
Maurice Ravel: Three Poems of Mallarmé: Soupir (1913)
Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)