WCLV Program Guide 01-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Off the Cuff

Three-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Chainsaw

Bill Evans, Portrait in Jazz, Spring is Here

Mario Riccardi - Shaun Flynn, Ghost Hits, You Must Believe in Spring

Artemis, Artemis, Goddess of the Hunt

Ostara Project, The Ostara Project, Delta Sky

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Mellow Mood

Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora

Count Basie Orchestra, Live at El Morocco, Shiny Stockings

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, Laura

Falkner Evans, Through the Lens, Blues for Lucia

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Tomorrow is Not Promised

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot

Duke Ellington - John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, Big Nick

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Song My Lady Sings

Charles Lloyd, Soundtrack, Sombrero Sam

Sinne Eeg – Thomas Fonnesbaek, Staying in Touch, Take Five

Dave Brubeck, Live from Vienna 1967, St. Louis Blues

Oscar Peterson On a Clear Day, On a Clear Day

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Fire in the West

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Grady Tate, Ray Brown Side By Side Misty

Art Blakey, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Children of the Night

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Ain't Necessarily So

Christian McBride, Mark Whitfield, Nicholas Payton Fingerpainting: the Music of Herbie Hancock Driftin'

Herbie Hancock The Piano Someday My Prince Will Come

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Papo Vasquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz, Chris Barretto Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila Bumpin' On Sunset

Andre Previn, Grady Tate, Ray Brown, Jim Pugh, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to watch Girls By Sugarlips

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Caravan

Ronnie Cuber, Lonnie Smith, George Benson, Marion Booker George Benson Cookbook Big Fat Lady

George Benson, Count Baise Orchestra Big Boss Band Without a Song

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home

The H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Steve Wilson Soul Grooves Papa was a Rolling Stone

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Israel

Ronnie Cuber, Lonnie Smith, George Benson, Marion Booker George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

Jimmy Smith, Mick Martin, Andy Simpkins, Mikchael Baker, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Herman Riley Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Blue Boy

Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant, Bobby Timmons Workin' Out This Is All I Ask

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen To You Black Lace Freudian Slip

Joe Pass, Roy Clark, John Pisano Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Cold, Cold Heart

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Busted

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott, Bob Hancock Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Your Cheatin' Heart

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April In Paris

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 (1816)

Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Renaissance Man - As composer, transcriber, improviser and performer, British-born recitalist David Briggs does it all

J.S.BACH: In dir ist Freude, BWV 615 (1985 Taylor & Boody/Holy Cross College, Worcester, MA)

EDWARD ELGAR (trans. Briggs): Allegro molto (ii.),fr Symphony No. 1 in A-flat, Op. 55 (2008 Tickell/Worcester Cathedral, England)

BRIGGS: Improvisation, Hommage a Langlais (1948 Ruffatti/Basilica Santa Maggiore, Bergamo, Italy)

BRIGGS: In paradisum, fr Requiem Euphony Choir; Northern Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tanner; Greg Morris (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, England)

BRIGGS: Kyrie, fr Messe pour Saint-Sulpice Vasari Singers/Jeremy Backhouse; David Briggs (1985 Marcussen/Tonbridge School Chapel, Kent, England)

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Cantem toto la Gloria (1999 Nicholson/Gloucester Cathedral, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New?- On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share selections from a number of new and recent CD releases of sacred choral and organ music. Tune in for some insight into new recordings!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat (1734)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 5 'I will magnify thee' (1718)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Daniil Trifonov: Rachmaniana (2009)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival (1839)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

Leo Brouwer: El Decameron Negro Jason Vieaux, guitar Chamber Music Northwest, Mechanics Hall, Worcester, MA

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Stephanie Anne & Susan Landers calling from Albuquerque, NM

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Radu Lupu, piano

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances from Galánta Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from Liebesfruhling Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Helene Grimaud, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 107: Movements 3-4 Santiago Canon Valencia, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia

Clara Schumann: Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22 Stefan Jackiw, violin; Elinor Freer, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Richard Scofano: La Tierra sin Mal Richard Scofano, bandoneon; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra/Ariane Matiakh, conductor; Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Charles Koechlin: Vers la voûte étoilée

Bryce Dessner: Violin Concerto

Traditional: Finnish Dance (encore)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande in D minor (encore)

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Jan Ignace Paderewski: Polish Fantasy Op. 19—Hugh Wolff, conductor; Ewa Kupiec, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 12/3/2022

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) Op 40

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

Peter Tchaikovsky: Neapolitan Dance from ‘Swan Lake’ (encore)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2020 -Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and featuring the cross genre violinist Charles Yang as co-host, this episode includes in-person collaborations recorded in Philadelphia, and remote sessions recorded with young people around the country. We meet an 11-year-old classical guitarist from California who performs the music Andrew York … Charles Yang collaborates with a teenage violinist to perform the music of Shostakovich and a young violist from Pennsylvania performs the turbulent and exciting music of Ernest Bloch

Preston Hong, 11, guitar, from Los Altos, CA performs Sunburst by Andrew York

Carson Ling-Efird, 15, cello, from Seattle, WA performs Capriccio for violoncello and piano by Lukas Foss along with pianist Li-Tan Hsu

Ursula Hardianto, 17, piano, from San Diego, CA performs Concert Etude Op. 40 No. 6 Pastoral by Nikolai Kapustin

Kayleigh Kim, 16, violin, from Oak Hill, VA performs 5 Pieces for Two Violins and Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich with co-host, violinist, Charles Yang and pianist and host, Peter Dugan

Pierce Ellis, 17, viola, from Broomall, PA performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 By Ernest Bloch with pianist and host, Peter Dugan

Pierce Ellis, 17, viola and Braden Ellis, 18, double bass from Broomall, PA. perform “Tuna” by Braden Ellis with co-host, violinist, Charles Yang and pianist and host, Peter Dugan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' (1876)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a (1892)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Contrasts Daniel Pereira, cello; Randall Fusco, piano

Dolores White: A Lovely Love; a woman who loves Diana Farrell, soprano; Diana White Gould, piano

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - How We Win the Civil War: Remarks by - Steve Phillips

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3 (1740)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)

Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair