WCLV Program Guide 01-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Love for Sale

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, All Blues

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Peggy’s Blue Skylight

Dave Young, Mantra, Green Street Caper

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Bon Voyage

John Bailey, Time Bandits, Groove Samba

Cannonball Adderley, The Capitol Years, Jive Samba

Duke Ellington, Anatomy of a Murder, Anatomy of a Murder – excerpts

Carn – Davidson 9, The History of Us, Home

Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Blues Bari Pie

Boris Kozlov, First Things First, The More Things Change

Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, Well, You Needn’t …

Jon Gardener, Gardyn Jazz Orchestra, Gardyn

Wil Swindler, Live in Denver, Pavlov’s Daughter

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now, I Want to Be Happy

Ben Wolfe, Unjust, Bob French

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Off Minor

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four In One

Elvin Jones, Richard Davis, Hank Jones The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Rhythm-a-ning

Lea DeLaria, Gil Goldstein, Larry Grenadier, Howard Alden Play It Cool Losing My Mind

Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Ed Schuller, Joey Baron Viva Caruso The Streets of Naples

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee. Bob Meyer, Ed Schuller, Carmen Castaldi O Sole Mio

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis It's Now or Never

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper, Buck Hill Great Scott! Have You Met Miss Jones

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Giant Steps

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepon' Out of Mischief Now

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone The Jitterbug Waltz

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee. Bob Meyer, Ed Schuller, Carmen Castaldi Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl When Sonny Gets Blue

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh, What a Beautiufl Morning

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey Gumbo Nouveau Weather Bird

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis ARmstrong Meets Oscar Peterson How Long Has This Been Going On?

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey, Jesse Davis, Tm Warfield, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legneds Oh! Lady Be Good

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Soon

Fred Astaire, Studio Orchestra An Evening With Fred Astaire Cheek to Cheek

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Fred Astaire, Studio Orchestra An Evening With Fred Astaire Put A Shine On Your Shoes

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Dedicated to you

John Scofield, John Abercrombie Solar the Bebop Album I Should Care

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Have You Met Miss Jones?

Karrin Allyson Round Midnight There's No Such Thing as Love

Sketches of Spain Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Solea

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Spoonful

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Sketches of Spain Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Solea

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier

Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

Leo Brouwer: El Decameron Negro Jason Vieaux, guitar Chamber Music Northwest, Mechanics Hall, Worcester, MA

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Stephanie Anne & Susan Landers calling from Albuquerque, NM

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Radu Lupu, piano

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances from Galánta Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from Liebesfruhling Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Helene Grimaud, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 107: Movements 3-4 Santiago Canon Valencia, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia

Clara Schumann: Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22 Stefan Jackiw, violin; Elinor Freer, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Richard Scofano: La Tierra sin Mal Richard Scofano, bandoneon; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? (1983)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and featuring the cross genre violinist Charles Yang as co-host, this episode includes in-person collaborations recorded in Philadelphia, and remote sessions recorded with young people around the country. We meet an 11-year-old classical guitarist from California who performs the music Andrew York … Charles Yang collaborates with a teenage violinist to perform the music of Shostakovich and a young violist from Pennsylvania performs the turbulent and exciting music of Ernest Bloch

Preston Hong, 11, guitar, from Los Altos, CA performs Sunburst by Andrew York

Carson Ling-Efird, 15, cello, from Seattle, WA performs Capriccio for violoncello and piano by Lukas Foss along with pianist Li-Tan Hsu

Ursula Hardianto, 17, piano, from San Diego, CA performs Concert Etude Op. 40 No. 6 Pastoral by Nikolai Kapustin

Kayleigh Kim, 16, violin, from Oak Hill, VA performs 5 Pieces for Two Violins and Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich with co-host, violinist, Charles Yang and pianist and host, Peter Dugan

Pierce Ellis, 17, viola, from Broomall, PA performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 By Ernest Bloch with pianist and host, Peter Dugan

Pierce Ellis, 17, viola and Braden Ellis, 18, double bass from Broomall, PA. perform “Tuna” by Braden Ellis with co-host, violinist, Charles Yang and pianist and host, Peter Dugan

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Donizetti’s delightful romantic comedy L’Elisir D’Amore – The Elixir of Love. Mexican tenor Javier Camarena and South African soprano Golda Schultz star as the adorable “will-they-or-won’t they” couple Nemorino and Adina. Baritone Davide Luciano is the swaggering sergeant Belcore, and baritone Ambrogio Maestri is the “doctor” Dulcamara, who sells Nemorino some much-needed courage. Michele Gamba makes his network broadcast debut conducting the Met orchestra and chorus.

15:50 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls (1843)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Robert Preston - The Music Man himself! But we'll also check out his Ben Franklin, his Mack Sennett and even his Pancho Villa

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E (1820)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Valerie Kahler – Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Jun Iwasaki, violin; Kevin Bate, cello; Tamara Winston, English horn

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela

Johannes Brahms: Concerto in a minor for Violin, Cello, and Orchestra

Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral

Maurice Ravel: Suite of Five Pieces from ‘Ma Mere l’Oye’ (Mother Goose)

John Adams: Harmonielehre

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Peter Sellers: The Guide to Accents of the British Isles…Anna Russell: How to Enjoy Your Bagpipes… Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Benny Golson: Classical Dreams (2020)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Ave Maria (1852)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)