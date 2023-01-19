WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Fred Hersch Songs without Words Vol 3 So in Love
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 New Orleans
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blue Spaces
Patricia Barber Nightclub Autumn Leaves
Eric Reed Here It's Easy To Remember
Hank Mobley A Slice of the Top Cute 'N Pretty
Oscar Peterson & Milt Jackson Two of the Few Here's Two Of The Few
Oscar Peterson & Milt Jackson Two of the Few If I Had You
Skip Grasso Becoming For Lou Lou Wherever You Are
Johnny Lytle Moonchild Work Song
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Fatback
Gene Ammons Up Tight Travelin'
Mulgrew Miller Live at Kennedy Center Skylark
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Lou Rawls Stormy Monday I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
Craig Davis Tone Paintings Mellow Mood
Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Arrowhead
Charlie Parker Legendary Dial Masters Night In Tunisia
John Zorn Incerto Thanatos
Tommy Flanagan Thelonica Light Blue
Thomas Marriot Both Sides of the Fence Sky Dive
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirt Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Blue Sway
Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Dave Robbins Joan of Art Roadhouse
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet
Al Foster Reflections Beat
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book
Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues
Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion
Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues
Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade
James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep
Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater
Kenny Barron The Perfect Set You Don't Know What love Is
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Duke Ellington And His Mother Called Him Bill Blood Count
Johnny Hodges A Smooth One Br'Rabbit
Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit
Jose James Yesterday I Had the Blues Fine and Mellow
Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Blue's Mood
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança (1930)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo (1938)
Karl King: March 'Rough-Riders' (1943)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto (1891)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)
Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)
Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue 'Eroica' (1802)
Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)
Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata in F (1830)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 1] (1780)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)
Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)
Walter Piston: Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8 in G 'Evening' (1761)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)
Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)
Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)
Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)
Guillaume Lekeu: Molto Adagio for Strings (1887)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)