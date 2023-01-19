WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch Songs without Words Vol 3 So in Love

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 New Orleans

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blue Spaces

Patricia Barber Nightclub Autumn Leaves

Eric Reed Here It's Easy To Remember

Hank Mobley A Slice of the Top Cute 'N Pretty

Oscar Peterson & Milt Jackson Two of the Few Here's Two Of The Few

Oscar Peterson & Milt Jackson Two of the Few If I Had You

Skip Grasso Becoming For Lou Lou Wherever You Are

Johnny Lytle Moonchild Work Song

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Fatback

Gene Ammons Up Tight Travelin'

Mulgrew Miller Live at Kennedy Center Skylark

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Lou Rawls Stormy Monday I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Craig Davis Tone Paintings Mellow Mood

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Arrowhead

Charlie Parker Legendary Dial Masters Night In Tunisia

John Zorn Incerto Thanatos

Tommy Flanagan Thelonica Light Blue

Thomas Marriot Both Sides of the Fence Sky Dive

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirt Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Blue Sway

Mike Moreno Lotus Blind Imagination

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Dave Robbins Joan of Art Roadhouse

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues

Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues

Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade

James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep

Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater

Kenny Barron The Perfect Set You Don't Know What love Is

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Duke Ellington And His Mother Called Him Bill Blood Count

Johnny Hodges A Smooth One Br'Rabbit

Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit

Jose James Yesterday I Had the Blues Fine and Mellow

Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Blue's Mood

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança (1930)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo (1938)

Karl King: March 'Rough-Riders' (1943)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto (1891)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue 'Eroica' (1802)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata in F (1830)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 1] (1780)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Walter Piston: Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8 in G 'Evening' (1761)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

Guillaume Lekeu: Molto Adagio for Strings (1887)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)