WCLV Program Guide 01-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan Two of A Mind Stardust[L]

Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Tides Are Turning

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Nature Boy

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

JC Styles Blakey Grease Hipsippy Blues

Milt Jackson Soul Route Sittin' In The Sandtrap

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Stanley Turrentine Up at Minton's Stanley's Time

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Boogie Stop Shuffle

Booker Ervin Exultation No Man's Land (long take)

Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece Rastus

Dave Bailey One Foot In the Gutter Sandu

Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Goin' Home Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Rainbow People

Art Pepper Getting' Together Bijou The Poodle

Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage

Ed Blackwell What It Be Like Grandma's Shoes

L Hobgood/C Haden When the Heart Glistens New Orleans

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Cloudy

Mel Rhyne Tomorrow, Yesterday and Today Enchantment

Duke Pearson Sweet Honeybee Empathy

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea Past, Present & Futures Dignity

Jackie Mc Lean Destination Out Love and Hate

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Unsentimental

Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Mamacita

Lester Young Jazz Giants '56 You Can Depend On Me

Donald Harrison Nouveau Swing Little Flowers

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Wind Rose Goddess

Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies Autumn Nocturne

Bill Evans Turn Out the Stars Two Lonely People

Josh Lawrence Contrast Sometimes It Snows In April

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales I Had a King

Lucky Thompson Tricotism BoBi My Boy

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Song For My Father

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame

John Scofield Past Present Season Creep

Shawn Purcell 180 LTG (Little Tori Girl)

Budd Johnson Blues A la Mode Blues by Five

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

Victor Goines Love Dance Home

Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One [ 01 ]

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1876)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña (1890)

Rodion Shchedrin: Prelude No. 16 'Basso ostinato' (1961)

Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine (1966)

John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)

Claude Debussy: King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear (1904)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Henry Purcell: Timon of Athens: Curtain tune (1694)

George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)

Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)

John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Arcangelo Corelli: Finale from Concerto Grosso (1713)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Arrival Platform Humlet (1916)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Steve Reich: Duet (1994)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 5 in F (1770)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 in C (1795)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Giuseppe Verdi: Un giorno di regno: Overture (1840)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Soldiers' Chorus (1852)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Waltz for Piano 4-hands (1894)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 1 (2012)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: Damn Yankees: Overture (1955)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral (1937)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1807)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La sérénade interrompue (1910)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Langsam (1851)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)