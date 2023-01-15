WCLV Program Guide 01-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Grant Green Sunday Morning Freedom March

Horace Silver In Pursuit of the 27th Man Liberated Brother

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Tim Warfield Jazzland Theme for Malcolm

Christian McBride Big Band For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver Medgar Evers' Blues

Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Steal Away We Shall Overcome

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Fable Of Faubus

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame en el Cielo Home Is Africa

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five

Steven Bernstein Manifestos of Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band At The Village Vanguard Let My People Be

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Black And Blue

John Hicks Some Other Time With Malice Towards None

Charenee Wade Offering The Vulture (Your Soul and Mine)

Ron Brendle A Tribute to the Bassists Jumping In

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary

Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream

Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Casear Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything

Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe

Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome

Miles Davis ESP Iris

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Jim Hall Concierto Concierto De Aranjuez

Count Basie One More Time Meet B B

Benny Bailey For Heaven's Sake No mo blues

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner Seven of Nine

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call Lift Every Voice and Sing/Moanin'

Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon

Terence Blanchard Malcom X Jazz Suite Betty's Theme

Dave Holland Dream of The Elders Equality

Sarah Vaughn The Divine One Jump For Joy

Sonny Criss Sonny's Dream The Black Apostles

Bobby Hutcherson Medina Poor People's March

Sam Taylor Let Go Angel Face

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Johannes Brahms: Fugue from Variations on a Theme by Handel (1861)

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)

09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

10:00 SPECIAL Carnegie Hall Live: Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor; Jon Batiste, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 3

Jon Batiste (arr Matt Wong): I Can (world premiere)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3

James V. Cockerham: Fantasia on ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier

Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican (1967)

14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Johannes Brahms: Fugue from Variations on a Theme by Handel (1861)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Novelette in Fourths' (1919)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Hazel Scott: Peace of Mind (1955)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Traditional: The Water is Wide