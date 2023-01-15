WCLV Program Guide 01-16-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Grant Green Sunday Morning Freedom March
Horace Silver In Pursuit of the 27th Man Liberated Brother
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Tim Warfield Jazzland Theme for Malcolm
Christian McBride Big Band For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver Medgar Evers' Blues
Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Steal Away We Shall Overcome
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Fable Of Faubus
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame en el Cielo Home Is Africa
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five
Steven Bernstein Manifestos of Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues
Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band At The Village Vanguard Let My People Be
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]
Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Black And Blue
John Hicks Some Other Time With Malice Towards None
Charenee Wade Offering The Vulture (Your Soul and Mine)
Ron Brendle A Tribute to the Bassists Jumping In
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary
Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream
Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend
Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra
Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You
Casear Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything
Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe
Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment
Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome
Miles Davis ESP Iris
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Jim Hall Concierto Concierto De Aranjuez
Count Basie One More Time Meet B B
Benny Bailey For Heaven's Sake No mo blues
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful
Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner Seven of Nine
Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call Lift Every Voice and Sing/Moanin'
Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon
Terence Blanchard Malcom X Jazz Suite Betty's Theme
Dave Holland Dream of The Elders Equality
Sarah Vaughn The Divine One Jump For Joy
Sonny Criss Sonny's Dream The Black Apostles
Bobby Hutcherson Medina Poor People's March
Sam Taylor Let Go Angel Face
Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark
06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953)
07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)
Johannes Brahms: Fugue from Variations on a Theme by Handel (1861)
08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)
Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)
09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola
William Grant Still: Africa (1930)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
10:00 SPECIAL Carnegie Hall Live: Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor; Jon Batiste, piano
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 3
Jon Batiste (arr Matt Wong): I Can (world premiere)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3
James V. Cockerham: Fantasia on ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier
Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)
Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican (1967)
14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'
15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)
16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna
William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)
Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)
Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
George Gershwin: Prelude 'Novelette in Fourths' (1919)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)
Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Hazel Scott: Peace of Mind (1955)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Traditional: The Water is Wide