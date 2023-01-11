WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Andy McKee Sound Roots Inner Circle
Frank Morgan Reflections Black Narcissus
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples
Willie "The Lion" Smith Happy Birthday Newport Echoes Of Spring
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Finger Buster
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball
Wycliffe Gordon Bone Structure Coming Is Going
Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island
John Hicks John Hicks Pas de Trois (Dance for Three)
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West
Alternative Guitar Summit Honoring Pat Martino Inside Out
Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Sharing The Night With The Blues
Steve Davis Images The Modernist
Ingrid Jensen At Sea As Love Does
Ingrid Jensen Invisible Sounds Kind Folk
Sonny Criss The Beat Goes On Ode to Billie Joe
Charles Mingus East Coasting West Coast Ghost (Take 6)
Chico Freeman Tradition in Transition Jackieing
Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care
Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love
Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday
Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills
Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings
Jeff Lewis The New York Sessions Connie
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By
Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches
Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen
Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser
Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man
Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Younger Than Springtime [Live]
Chartbusters The Chartbusters Blue In A Jiff
Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows
Milt Jackson Soul Route NeAfterglow
Pasqua/Oles/Erksine Live in Italy Old School Blues
Cal Tjader Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them
Skipp Grasso Becoming Spring Forward
Eddie Henderson A Tribute to Lee Morgan The Lion & The Wolff
Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Maiden Voyage
Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream
Gene Ammons Up Tight Up Tight
Stan Getz Poetry Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
Stan Getz Poetry A Child is Born
Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia O Cristo Carioca
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Rondò from Idillio Concertino (1932)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)
Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)
Maurice Ravel: Deux mélodies hébraïques: Kaddish (1914)
Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)
John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)
Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino (1933)
Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 (1865)
Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet (1950)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G (1809)
Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance (1956)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)
Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)
Joseph Jongen: Concerto for Wind Quintet (1942)
Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)
James Horner: Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan: Main title
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto (1775)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)
Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds (1906)
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Claude Debussy: Nocturne (1892)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Traditional: Afton Water