WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Andy McKee Sound Roots Inner Circle

Frank Morgan Reflections Black Narcissus

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples

Willie "The Lion" Smith Happy Birthday Newport Echoes Of Spring

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Finger Buster

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball

Wycliffe Gordon Bone Structure Coming Is Going

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

John Hicks John Hicks Pas de Trois (Dance for Three)

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

Alternative Guitar Summit Honoring Pat Martino Inside Out

Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Sharing The Night With The Blues

Steve Davis Images The Modernist

Ingrid Jensen At Sea As Love Does

Ingrid Jensen Invisible Sounds Kind Folk

Sonny Criss The Beat Goes On Ode to Billie Joe

Charles Mingus East Coasting West Coast Ghost (Take 6)

Chico Freeman Tradition in Transition Jackieing

Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care

Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills

Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings

Jeff Lewis The New York Sessions Connie

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By

Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches

Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser

Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man

Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Younger Than Springtime [Live]

Chartbusters The Chartbusters Blue In A Jiff

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows

Milt Jackson Soul Route NeAfterglow

Pasqua/Oles/Erksine Live in Italy Old School Blues

Cal Tjader Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them

Skipp Grasso Becoming Spring Forward

Eddie Henderson A Tribute to Lee Morgan The Lion & The Wolff

Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Maiden Voyage

Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream

Gene Ammons Up Tight Up Tight

Stan Getz Poetry Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Stan Getz Poetry A Child is Born

Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia O Cristo Carioca

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Rondò from Idillio Concertino (1932)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)

Maurice Ravel: Deux mélodies hébraïques: Kaddish (1914)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino (1933)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 (1865)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G (1809)

Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance (1956)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Joseph Jongen: Concerto for Wind Quintet (1942)

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

James Horner: Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan: Main title

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Come On In!' (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto (1775)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds (1906)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Claude Debussy: Nocturne (1892)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Traditional: Afton Water