WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Diego Rivera Mestizo The Rose Window
John Cowherd Pride and Joy Little Scorpio
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Victoria Swift Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Light Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord
Ronnie Earl Healing Time Glimpses of Serenity
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Worship God In Spirit Truth And Love
Anton Schwartz Flash Mob The Contender
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite
Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo
Keith Jarrett Standards Vol 1 Meaning Of The Blues
Keith Jarrett Standards Vol 1 It Never Entered My Mind
Donald Harrison Free To Be Indian Blues
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward
Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues
Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around
Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Clark/Dorsey Blues On Top Stolen Moments
Terell Stafford Centripetal Force Mia
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Martin Taylor Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Veinte Años
Gnostic Trios Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor Prelude 6 Circumambulation
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Until Tomorrow
Jazz Giants 58 Jazz Giants 58 Candy
Johnny Hodges Side By Side Big Shoe
Duke Ellington Piano In The Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 2
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds
Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys
Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus
Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'
Kenny Drew Undercurrent Groovin' The Blues
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper
Lee Konitz Tranquility Memories of You
John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Abena's Gaze
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know
Carme McCrae Sings Monk How I Wish
Jessica Williams All Alone The Sheikh
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)
Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley' (1892)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G (1943)
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)
Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)
Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River (1952)
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)
Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur (2001)
York Bowen: Toccata (1957)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)
Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 'Ilya Muromets' (1911)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Rhapsody on 'School Years' (1964)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)
Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)
Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)
Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)
José Padilla: El relicario (1918)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Noche de Jaranas (1939)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)
Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 3 (1777)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Christian Sinding: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A (1898)
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Laura Pedersen, soprano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 in c for Winds K 388
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Aria ‘Misera, dove son / Ah, non son io che parlo’ K 369
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 ‘Jupiter’
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Leonard Bernstein: Facsimile (1946)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet (1844)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)