What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Diego Rivera Mestizo The Rose Window

John Cowherd Pride and Joy Little Scorpio

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Victoria Swift Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore

Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Light Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

Ronnie Earl Healing Time Glimpses of Serenity

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Worship God In Spirit Truth And Love

Anton Schwartz Flash Mob The Contender

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Ernie Krivda Back at the Dog Great Lakes Gumbo

Keith Jarrett Standards Vol 1 Meaning Of The Blues

Keith Jarrett Standards Vol 1 It Never Entered My Mind

Donald Harrison Free To Be Indian Blues

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues

Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around

Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clark/Dorsey Blues On Top Stolen Moments

Terell Stafford Centripetal Force Mia

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Martin Taylor Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Veinte Años

Gnostic Trios Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor Prelude 6 Circumambulation

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Until Tomorrow

Jazz Giants 58 Jazz Giants 58 Candy

Johnny Hodges Side By Side Big Shoe

Duke Ellington Piano In The Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 2

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys

Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus

Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'

Kenny Drew Undercurrent Groovin' The Blues

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

Lee Konitz Tranquility Memories of You

John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Abena's Gaze

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know

Carme McCrae Sings Monk How I Wish

Jessica Williams All Alone The Sheikh

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley' (1892)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River (1952)

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)

Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur (2001)

York Bowen: Toccata (1957)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Who's Dancing?' (1887)

Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 'Ilya Muromets' (1911)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Rhapsody on 'School Years' (1964)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

José Padilla: El relicario (1918)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Noche de Jaranas (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 3 (1777)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Christian Sinding: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A (1898)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Laura Pedersen, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 in c for Winds K 388

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Aria ‘Misera, dove son / Ah, non son io che parlo’ K 369

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 ‘Jupiter’

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Leonard Bernstein: Facsimile (1946)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet (1844)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

