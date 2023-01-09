WCLV Program Guide 01-10-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers
Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
Steve Davis Images Twain's World
Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls
Roy Hargrove With The Tenors of Our Time Once Forgotten
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Morning Star
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful St. Louis Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Festival Grease
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth One For Bob
Tawanda Smile Out of This World
Art Farmer To Sweden With Love The Reluctant Groom
Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry
Aldo Romano Ritual Woman's Touch
Clifford Brown/Max Roach Clifford Brown & Max Roach Parisian Thoroughfare
Bill Goodwin and Billy Hart Sound on Sound Village Blues
Horace Silver Song for My Father Song For My Father
Christian McBride Sci-Fi Aja
Mark Masters Jazz Ensemble Everything You Did Chain Lightning
Dave Stryker Eight Track Vol 3 Pretzel Logic
Harold Mabern Afro-Blue Do It Again
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Invitation
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marc Johnson Swept Away B Is For Butterfly
Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love So In Love
John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Red Bank Heist
Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World
Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Child's Song
Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Alone too Long
Peter Bernstein Let Loose Tres Palabras
Billy Taylor Live at MCG All The Things You Are
Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 Stay As Sweet As You Are
Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Everything Happens To Me
Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have The Blues Keep The Faith Baby
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Julian Lage View With A Room Word For Word
George Coleman The Quartet Triste
Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
Houston Person Truth Blue Seven
Stephan Riley El Gaucho El Gaucho
Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan So This Is Jazz Huh
Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Jeep Bounced Back
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
3 D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras
3 D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
David Sills Light Touch How About You
Rene Marie I Wanna Be Evil Peel Me A Grape
Ambrose Akinmusire When The Heart Emerges Glistening Henya
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)
Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)
Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)
Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Night Winds (1915)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' (1709)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
William Byrd: Qui Passa: for my lady Nevell (1591)
Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)
Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)
Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 2 (1894)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 (1810)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)
Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)
Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel (1896)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)
Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
Keith Emerson: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Quintet in D (1780)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 53 'Lark' (1790)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)
J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (1720)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)
Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 (1912)
William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)
Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)
Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)
Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)