WCLV Program Guide 01-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Steve Davis Images Twain's World

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls

Roy Hargrove With The Tenors of Our Time Once Forgotten

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Morning Star

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful St. Louis Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Festival Grease

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth One For Bob

Tawanda Smile Out of This World

Art Farmer To Sweden With Love The Reluctant Groom

Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Aldo Romano Ritual Woman's Touch

Clifford Brown/Max Roach Clifford Brown & Max Roach Parisian Thoroughfare

Bill Goodwin and Billy Hart Sound on Sound Village Blues

Horace Silver Song for My Father Song For My Father

Christian McBride Sci-Fi Aja

Mark Masters Jazz Ensemble Everything You Did Chain Lightning

Dave Stryker Eight Track Vol 3 Pretzel Logic

Harold Mabern Afro-Blue Do It Again

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Invitation

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Johnson Swept Away B Is For Butterfly

Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love So In Love

John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Red Bank Heist

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Child's Song

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Alone too Long

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Tres Palabras

Billy Taylor Live at MCG All The Things You Are

Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 Stay As Sweet As You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have The Blues Keep The Faith Baby

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment

Julian Lage View With A Room Word For Word

George Coleman The Quartet Triste

Jonathan Kreisberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Houston Person Truth Blue Seven

Stephan Riley El Gaucho El Gaucho

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan So This Is Jazz Huh

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Jeep Bounced Back

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

3 D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras

3 D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

David Sills Light Touch How About You

Rene Marie I Wanna Be Evil Peel Me A Grape

Ambrose Akinmusire When The Heart Emerges Glistening Henya

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)

Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Night Winds (1915)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' (1709)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

William Byrd: Qui Passa: for my lady Nevell (1591)

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash (2012)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 2 (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 (1810)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance (1945)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Michael Praetorius: Gloria from 'Missa gantz Teudsch' (1619)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Keith Emerson: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Bell Polka and Galop (1900)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Quintet in D (1780)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 53 'Lark' (1790)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F (1739)

J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 (1912)

William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)