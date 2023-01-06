WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Joel Frahm, The Bright Side, Boo Dip Dip

3D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

John Coltrane, The Heavyweight Champiion, Mr. P. C.

John Coltrane, The Heavyweight Champion, Giant Steps

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, What Is This Thing Called Love?

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s Ladder

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Money Can’t Buy Me Love

Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, The Wayfinder

Donald Byrd, Byrd in Hand, Witchcraft

Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, You’ve Got It Bad Girl

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Magical Connection

Charles Lloyd, Manhattan Stories, Slug’s Blues

Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, You and the Night and the Music

Sinne Eeg, Staying in Touch, ‘Round Midnight

Thelonious Monk, At Town Hall, Friday the Thirteenth

Three D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, There Is No Greater Love

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, The Lamp Is Low

Steve Kaldestadt, Live, A Few Miles from Memphis

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, And Now the News

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie

Wayne Shorter, T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Crepsuscle with Nellie

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Thelonious Monk, Art Blaket, Gene Ramey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Big Meeting

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth Avila and Tequila

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Dear Ruby

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Anita O'Day, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, Max Roach, Harold Land, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Dreamsville

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Baby Elephant Walk/Peter Gunn

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's looking at You

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream

Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Paul Dunkel, Allen Blustine, Frank Morelli, Stephen Taylor, Charles Curtis Alegria Orbits

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait 'til You See Her

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond song from MASH

Lea Delaria, Gil Godstein, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take

Melvyn Rhyne Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Hattush's Blues

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 9 'O praise the Lord with one consent' (1718)

Nicholas Bruhns: Hemmt eure Tränenflut (1695)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Un-Finnished Business and Other Nordic Notions - The ‘energy bunny’ James D. Hicks regales us with additional accounts of his Scandinavian sojourns.

EGIL HOVLAND: Toccata on Nu la oss take Gud (1884 Nielsen-2009 Kuhn/Uranienborg Church, Oslo Norway)

JOHN GRANLUND: Prelude & Fugue in g (completed by Walter Hilse).

MARKUS MALMGREN: Variations on a Folk Tune (Skön Anna).

SIGUDUR SAEVARSSON: Tears of Stone.

JACOB EKSTRÖM: Toccata in D-flat (2007 Paschen/Central Church, Pori, Finland)

We note with sadness the death of American organist Walter Hilse on December 30, 2022… R.I.P.

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany -The Christmas season comes to a close as we listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music for the Feast of the Epiphany. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations (1742)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche militaire (1660)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Manuel de Zumaya: Como aunque culpa (1730)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 66 'Hymn to Glacier Peak' (1992)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatina from Cantata No. 106 'Actus Tragicus' (1708)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8

Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA

Franz Schubert: 11 Ecossaises D781 Imogen Cooper, piano

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9: Movements 2-3 The Orchestra Now; Hans Graf, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix with pre-recorded tape

Sophia Corri-Dussek: Selections from Airs Favoris, Livre 7 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – BBC Symphony, Alpesh Chauhan, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano

Richard Baker: The Price of Curiosity

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Nocturne in B flat, from 'Miscellanea’ Op 16/4 (encore)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in d

Hector Berlioz: Le Corsaire Op 21—Sir John Barbirolli, conductor

Benjamin Britten: No. 1 of Five Waltzes—Stephen Hough, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Moshi Tang, violin (Concerto Competition winner) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/20/2022

Lili Boulanger: ‘D'un soir triste’ (Of a Sad Evening)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Sergei Prokofiev: Excerpts from ‘Romeo and Juliet’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 25, 2020 - Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue is a favorite of many, and this week we have a brilliant performance of this work by two young marimba players. Listen also for a 14-year-old pianist performing Rachmaninoff, and a stunning performance of Brahms by a young violist. Guest Hosted by Orli Shaham

Alyssa Gabrilovich, 14, piano, from Villanova, PA; Etudes-tableaux, Op. 33, No.2 and Etudes-tableaux, Op. 39, No.1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. (1873 - 1943)

Brandon Leonard, 15, cello, from Stone Mountain, GA;Cello Sonata, Op. 28 by Eugene-August Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Percussion Scholarship Group Duo ;Bridget Hemesath, 17, marimba, from Chicago, IL; Gabriel Hsieh, 16, marimba, from Chicago, IL

Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin (1898 - 1937) arranged by Pius Cheung (b. 1982)

Jacob Shin, 18, viola, from Fort Lee, NJ; Sonata in F minor, Op. 120 mvmt 1 with cuts by Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897)

Ana Isabella España, 14, violin, from New York, NY; Scherzo & Tarantella by Henryk Wieniawski (1835 - 1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Three Pieces for Double Bass Alone (1999) Bertram Turetzky, bass

Frederick Koch: Configuration for Trumpet and Organ James Darling, trumpet; David Blazer, organ

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality for Piano and Orchestra (1982) Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Edwin London: A Hero of Our Time (1991-92) Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Feeding Cleveland: Fighting Food Insecurity in Our Communities - Kristin Warzocha

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Agnus Dei (1749)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1776)

Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)