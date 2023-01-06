WCLV Program Guide 01-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Soft Winds

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Freddie Freeloader

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, The Remarkable Mr. Black

Duduka da Fonseca, Yes, Samba Novo

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Wave

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Stolen Moments

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Totem Pole

Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, The Sidewinder

Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah Um, Better Git It in Your Soul

Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Mingus, Gunslinging Bird

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, It Happens

Bill Goodwin – Billy Hart, Sound on Sound, Village Blues

Bill Evans, Portraits in Jazz, Blue in Green

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, East of the Sun

Jae Sinnett, Live at the Sandler Center, Nor’easter

Marshall Gilkes, Cyclic Journey, Cyclic Journey

Darryl Harper, Chamber Made, Cash in Your Face

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band Terminal Baggage Claim

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune in Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue in Green

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Alan Joseph Heavy Water Music The Falls

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow Study in Brown Cherokee

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Willow Weep For Me

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Misty

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Charles Mingus Large Ensemble The Shoes of teh Fisherman's Wife The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over Me

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits C'est La Vie

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Max Roach, George Morrow, Richie Powell Study in Brown Take the A Train

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Duduka Da Fonseca, Steve Turre, Shelley Brown, Chris Potter Life On Earth The Call of triton

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani Flamingo Flamingo

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Stan Getz, Astrud Gilberto, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Only Trust Your Heart

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Robert Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren

Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano

Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso

Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano

Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8

Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA

Franz Schubert: 11 Ecossaises D781 Imogen Cooper, piano

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9: Movements 2-3 The Orchestra Now; Hans Graf, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix with pre-recorded tape

Sophia Corri-Dussek: Selections from Airs Favoris, Livre 7 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz (1897)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)

Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Jaunt (2004)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes (1737)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 25, 2020 - Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue is a favorite of many, and this week we have a brilliant performance of this work by two young marimba players. Listen also for a 14-year-old pianist performing Rachmaninoff, and a stunning performance of Brahms by a young violist. Guest Hosted by Orli Shaham

Alyssa Gabrilovich, 14, piano, from Villanova, PA; Etudes-tableaux, Op. 33, No.2 and Etudes-tableaux, Op. 39, No.1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. (1873 - 1943)

Brandon Leonard, 15, cello, from Stone Mountain, GA;Cello Sonata, Op. 28 by Eugene-August Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Percussion Scholarship Group Duo ;Bridget Hemesath, 17, marimba, from Chicago, IL; Gabriel Hsieh, 16, marimba, from Chicago, IL

Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin (1898 - 1937) arranged by Pius Cheung (b. 1982)

Jacob Shin, 18, viola, from Fort Lee, NJ; Sonata in F minor, Op. 120 mvmt 1 with cuts by Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897)

Ana Isabella España, 14, violin, from New York, NY; Scherzo & Tarantella by Henryk Wieniawski (1835 - 1880)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Cherubini’s Medea, a performance from last fall when this rarely heard opera launched the Met’s season. Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky won ovations for her electrifying performance in the title role of the mythological sorceress who exacts a devastating revenge when she’s betrayed. The cast also featured tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea’s faithless lover, joined by Janai Brugger, Ekaterina Gubanova, and Michele Pertusi. Carlo Rizzi conducted the Met orchestra and chorus in this remarkable score, which bridges the classical and romantic eras.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene (1869)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Callings in Life - Do you have a mission in life? If you do, you're gonna identify with the characters in this hour, who could not be more passionate about their callings. They range from Don Quixote to Henry Higgins, from Mama Rose to Coco Chanel!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)

Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Aaron Copland (1943)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Jaime Martinez, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones concertantes

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlan

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A ‘Italian’

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 ‘Bear’—Christof Perick, conductor

Richard Strauss: Duet-Concertino—David Shifrin, clarinet; Kenneth Munday, bassoon; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Symphony Racket…The Music Teacher – Peter Cook & Dudley Moore…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 2 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Affectueuse (1986)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941)

Benny Golson: The Baby Sleeps (2007)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)