WCLV Program Guide 01-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Houston Person, Christmas With Houston Person, What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

Houston Peraon, Basics, What A Difference a Day Made

East Coast All-Stars, Blues for Tomorrow, Blues for Tomorrow

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Tomorrow is Not Promised

Nick Maclean, Can You Hear Me?, Someday My Prince Will Come

Hal Galper, Ivory Forest Redux, Rapunzel’s Luncheonette

Skip Wilkins, In the Stars, I Walk With Music

Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, Disorder at the Border

Coleman Hawkins, Coleman Hawkins All-Stars, Some Stretching

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s 1994, Tenor Madness

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Off the Cuff

Jeremy Pelt, Sound Track, Picking Up the Pieces

Gabor Szabo, Live in Cleveland, Autumn Leaves

Charles Lloyd, Manhattan Stories, Dream Weaver

John Wasson, Chronicles, The Detective Chronicles

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Evoorg

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Blues for J

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Ayrio Lima, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Rain Danse

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Alone Together

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done Day Is Done

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Astrud Gilbert, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Kenny Burrell, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Only Trust Your Heart

Astrud Gilbert, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Kenny Burrell, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song

Mulgrew Miller Landmarks My Man's Gone Now

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess It Ain't Necessarily So

Shirley Horn, Steve Williams, Charles Ables I Love You, Paris I Loves You Porgy/Here Comes de Honey Man

Grover Washington, Kenny Burrell, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Gone, Gone, Gone

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lady Luck

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Caravan

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West There Is No Greater Love

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans The Time of the Barracudas

Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll

Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, Harold Land, George Morrow, Max Roach Study In Brown Take the A Train

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Lush Life

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

John Coltrane, Jimmy Garrison, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end (1917)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat (1918)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist’s Yearbook – the annual summing up of twelve month’s happenings, celebrating success and lamenting losses. choral, instrumental, and organized treats make for a family-friendly festival.

ARTHUR WILLS: Carillon on Orientis Partibus –Jeremy Filsell (1998 Marcussen/Tonbridge School Chapel, Kent, England

CÉSAR FRANCK (trans. Macinanti): Petite Piece d’Entrée pour Concours (1877) –Roberto Antonello (1999 Zanin/Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Salgareda, Italy)

FRANCK: 5 Posthumous Pieces, fr L’Organiste Part 2 (2 Magnificat Verses in E-flat; Allegretto in c; Allegretto non troppo & Gloria Patri in E-flat) –Hans-Eberhard Ross (1998 Goll/St. Martin’s Church, Memingen, Germany)

JAMES CALLAHAN: Allegretto (ii.), Organ Concerto No. 2 –St. Thomas Festival Orchestra/James Callahan; Jacob Benda (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas Chapel, Saint Paul, MN)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Allegretto (No. 4), fr Seven Pieces, Op. 150 –Bruce Stevens (2022 Juget-Sinclair/Sacred Heart Cathedral, Richmond, VA)

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Offrande sur Sainte Sacrament –Jon Gillock (2011 Quoirin/Church of the Ascension, New York, NY)

MARK GORDON & HARRY REVEL: Wake up and live –Jim Riggs (1929 Wurlitzer/Greek Room, Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA)

SIMON PRESTON: Alleluyas. ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. 60, no. 5 –Simon Preston (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA)

FRANCIS JACKSON: Scherzo amabile, Op. 92 –Francis Jackson (1904-1960 Walker/York Minster, England)

JOSEPH JONGEN: Toccata, Op. 104 –Frederick Swann (1964 Aeolian-Skinner/Riverside Church, New York, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christmastide – Joyous music of the season continues this week

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 (1734)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

Yo-Yo Ma: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne (2008)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January (1876)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven of Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions/Sinfonias Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo,

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens GA

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – London Symphony, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor; Nicole Cabell, soprano

Antonin Dvorák: American Suite Op 98b

George Walker: Lilacs

Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para domir un negrito, No. 4 from ‘Cinco Canciones Negras’

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61

Bela Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E—Hélène Grimaud, piano; Pierre Boulez, conductor

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from ‘Roméo et Juliette’ Op 17—Sir Colin Davis, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dame Jane Glover, conductor; Imogen Cooper, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/26/2022

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Tunes (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 ‘Prague’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: March 2022

On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World.

Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano

Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.

Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano

Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano

Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

19:00 SPECIAL New Year's Day from Vienna 2023 with Lisa Mullins – Vienna Philharmonic, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular New Year’s Day concert from the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein with Cleveland Orchestra’s Music Director Franz Welser-Möst conducting. This year there is an appearance by the Vienna Boys Choir and, first time the Vienna Girls’ Choir.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008) — Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindfleisch, cond.

Katherine O’Connell: Spirituals (1999) — Bridgett Emerson, flute; Heidi Albert, cello; Andrew Pongracz, marimba and vibraphone

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirstn Taylor, piano

Rudolph Bubalo: Conicality (1977) — Vision Quartet

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, A Conversation with 2022 National Teacher of the Year, Kurt Russell.. Mr. Russell was first inspired to become a teacher in middle school when he encountered his first Black male teacher. He is now a 25-year veteran of the classroom and teaches African American history, which he has taught since the late 1990s, and Race, Gender and Oppression, a class he developed.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised (1741)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)