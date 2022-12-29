WCLV Program Guide 12-30-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Cardenas Blue Has a Range Highline
Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path
Anton Schwartz Flash Mob Spurious Causes
Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum
Jerry Granelli Another Place Time Recovered
Jerry Granelli Broken Wing Lonnie's Lament
Kenny Washington What's The Hurry I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues
Duke Ellington Blues In Orbit In A Mellow Tone
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Back To The Tracks
Carmell Jones The Remarkable Carmell Jones Night Ride
Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues
Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight Bye Bye blackbird
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues
Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs
Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At
Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right
Grant Green Matador Bedouin
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
Steve Davis Update Daydream
Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Paterson Breathing Space I Wish I Knew
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon
Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Second Shot
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity
Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home Summertime
Eddie Vinson Cleanhead and Cannonball Back Door Blues
Sphere Bird Songs Moose The Mooche
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Rob's Piano
Hank Mobley Straight No Filter The Feelin's Good
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score
Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity
Champain Fulton Sings and Swings I Cover the Waterfront
Champain Fulton Dream a Little Dream I Thought About You
Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun Cry Me a River
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train
Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul
Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy
Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine
Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You
Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After
Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
John Rutter: New Year (2006)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)
Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)
Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' (1926)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Florence Price: Fantasie No.2 in f-Sharp (1940)
Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)
Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)
Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)
Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Lou Harrison: Seven Pastorales (1951)
Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)
Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)
Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Alfredo Casella: Italia (1910)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)
Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)
Hildegard von Bingen: O virdissima virga, Ave (1150)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)