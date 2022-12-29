WCLV Program Guide 12-30-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Cardenas Blue Has a Range Highline

Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path

Anton Schwartz Flash Mob Spurious Causes

Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum

Jerry Granelli Another Place Time Recovered

Jerry Granelli Broken Wing Lonnie's Lament

Kenny Washington What's The Hurry I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

Duke Ellington Blues In Orbit In A Mellow Tone

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Back To The Tracks

Carmell Jones The Remarkable Carmell Jones Night Ride

Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues

Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight Bye Bye blackbird

Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues

Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs

Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At

Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right

Grant Green Matador Bedouin

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

Steve Davis Update Daydream

Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ben Paterson Breathing Space I Wish I Knew

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Second Shot

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home Summertime

Eddie Vinson Cleanhead and Cannonball Back Door Blues

Sphere Bird Songs Moose The Mooche

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Rob's Piano

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter The Feelin's Good

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity

Champain Fulton Sings and Swings I Cover the Waterfront

Champain Fulton Dream a Little Dream I Thought About You

Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun Cry Me a River

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train

Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul

Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Rutter: New Year (2006)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)

Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' (1926)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.2 in f-Sharp (1940)

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Lou Harrison: Seven Pastorales (1951)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 2 Prelude (1893)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)

Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alfredo Casella: Italia (1910)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Hildegard von Bingen: O virdissima virga, Ave (1150)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)