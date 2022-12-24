WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sean Harkness Holiday Guitar Collection Christmas Time is Here
Aaron Lington Cape Breton The Westfold
McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Beautiful Love
Art Hodes Christmas Time Jazz and Blues Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Tarrassa
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains
Benny Golson Free Mad About The Boy
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasures Fran Dance
Zoot Sims Somebody Loves Me Air Mail Special
Clayton/Tate Buck & Buddy Birdland Betty
Johnny Lytle Moonchild The Moor Man
Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silver Senor Blues
Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance
Kendrick Scott Reverence Metamorphosis
Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Bluehawk
Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone
Howard Alden Take Your Pick You're My Thrill
Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)
Eddie Daniels Homecoming Deja VU MJQ
WJ3 All-Stars My Ship My Ship
Champaign Fulton After Dark Blue Skies
Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation In Walked Bud
Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y.Slick
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Crossroads
Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Naima
Alan Pasqua Live in Italy New Hope
Grant Green Sunday Morning Come Sunrise
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada
Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None
Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You
Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to
New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry
Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who
Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django
Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues
Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
John Fries Lost The Fog
Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Come Sunday It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
John Lewis An NPR Jazz Piano Christmas England's Carol
Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Bernard's Revenge
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Resolve
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 1-Degrees Enthroned
Jackie McLean Jackie's Bag Medina
Antonio Adolfo Hybrido-From Rio To Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil
Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice `N' Easy
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
06:00 My Christmas with John Simna
Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic
07:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber
Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra
J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin
H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio
S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra
H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland
Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band
Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers
Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé
Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett
J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms
L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio
L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters
Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer
08:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
10:00 SPECIAL A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico with Cathy Fuller – Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.
11:00 SPECIAL All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chamber Singers
Anonymous: Angelus ad Virginem - Monteverdi Choir
Traditional Basque: Gabriel’s Message - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge
Part: Magnificat - Tallis Scholars
Traditional: The Angels and the Shepherds - The Dale Warland Singers
Culloton: Angels We Have Heard on High – Summer Singers
Traditional French: Quittez, Pasteurs (Come, Leave Your Sheep) - Seraphic Fire
Traditional: Huron Carol (‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime) - Chanticleer
Higdon: O Magnum Mysterium - Handel and Haydn Society Chorus
Rutter: Carol of the Magi - VocalEssence
Traditional Medieval: The Friendly Beasts -The Dale Warland Singers
Gruber: Silent Night – Utah Chamber Artists
MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy - Jessye Norman
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
13:00 SPECIAL Hollywood Holiday: The Ebenezer Edition (APM) with Lynne Werfel
Franz Waxman: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1938) - Queensland Symphony
Richard Addinsell: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1951) - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Leslie Bricusse: I Hate People from 'Scrooge' - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company
Leslie Bricusse: Finale (Father Christmas and Thank You Very Much) from 'Scrooge' (1970) - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company
Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Overture from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)
Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Scrooge from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)
Nick Bicat: Alive, Making Amends & Finale from 'A Christmas Carol' (1984) - Studio Orchestra
Alan Silvestri: Main Title, First Waltz, The Ghost of Christmas Past & Ride on My Good Man from Disney’s 'A Christmas Carol' (2009) - Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra
14:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration
Amanda Powell, soprano; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss & Aaron Keeney, baritones with Michael Temesi, treble – Created & Directed by Jeannette Sorrell
Prologue:: Christmas Eve at the Crossroads
Christmas Eve Reel (trad. Irish) & Old Christmas Eve (trad. Appalachian), arr. J. Sorrell
I. Celtic Memories: Christmas in Old Ireland
Prologue: The Truth Sent from Above – trad. British Isles, lyrics & arrangement by J. Sorrell
Sheep under the Snowapples in Winter & Little Christmas Reel – trad. Irish, arr. R. Schiffer & S.P. Gilmore – Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle
Blow, Northern Wind – Medieval English Lyric, arr. B. Kay – Brian Kay, lute & vocals
Don Oiche ud I Mbeithil (That Night in Bethlehem) – Brian Bigley, Uillean pipes
That Night in Bethlehem (Don Oiche ud I Mbeithil) – trad. Gaelic, arr. J. Sorrell – Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Nowell Sing We Both All and Some – Medieval English, arr. J. Sorrell – Molly Netter, soprano; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Nowell, Tidings Trew – Medieval British & Irish, arr. J. Sorrell – Amanda Powell (narrator), Jeffrey Strauss (Angel Gabriel), Ellie Edwards (Young Mary)
II. Caroling Across the Waters
Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail, New Christmas Reel – trad. Irish, arr. K. Stewart – Kathie Stewart, flute
O Come Emmanuel – 12th c. carol, arr. J. Sorrell
Somerset Wassail & Kentucky Wassail – trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols, arr. J. Sorrell – Ross Hauck, tenor; Aaron Keeney, baritone
III. Wanderers under the Sky
Joseph and Mary – trad. British carol
I Wonder as I Wander – trad. Appalachian (J. J. Niles), arr. J. Sorrell – Ross Hauck & Amanda Powell, vocals
Frost and Snow & 28th of January & Over the Isles to America – trad. Celtic & Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell, T. Bergmann – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer
IV. Christmas Morning in Appalachia
Bright Morning Stars – Southern folk hymn – Tina Bergmann, Amanda Powell, Ross Hauck, vocals
Star in the East & The Shepherd’s Star –The Southern Harmony, 1835
Jesus is Born in Beth’ny – trad. Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell – Michael Temesi, treble – with Apollo’s Musettes
Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta) – trad. Scottish & Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell – Amanda Powell, soprano
V. Christmas Barn Dance
Hop Ladies & June Apple Reel – trad. Appalachian – Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer
The Parting Glass – trad. Scottish/Irish, arr. J. Sorrell, R. Hauck
Cold Frosty Morning & Old Christmas & Breakin’ Up Christmas – trad. Old Time, arr. R. Schiffer, J. Sorrell, T. Bergmann
16:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas with John Birge – VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors
Zanaida Robles: Umoja
Rosephanye Powell: Ogo ni fun Oluwa!
H. Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby
B.E. Boykin: Consolámini
Poulenc: Hodie Christus Natus Est
Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Gruber: Silent Night
Trad arr. Barry Rose: People, Look East
Arvo Pärt: Bogoróditse Djévo
Nathaniel Dett: Ave Maria
Daniel Kantor: Night of Silence
Sarah Quartel: Sing, My Child
Finnish arr Elhai: Sydämeeni Joulun Teen
César Alejandro Carrillo: O Magnum Mysterium
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Magnificat in F major
Nigerian arr Whalum: Keresimesi Qdun de O
Trad arr. Thurston: Angels We Have Heard
17:00 SPECIAL The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2022
Excerpt from Poem: A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night before Christmas) (Clement Clarke Moore) David Parr, speaker, the Oakland, California, Revels
Up On the Housetop (Benjamin Hanby; Jan Elicker) Adult and Children's Choruses, Audience and Instrumentalists of the Washington, D.C., Revels
Shiloh (Methinks I See A Heavenly Host) (William Billings) Adult Chorus of the Portland, Oregon, Revels
Love Is Little (Anonymous Shaker Song) Children's Chorus of the Portland, Oregon, Revels
The Battle of Cedar Creek (Anonymous Civil War Era Fiddle Tune) Betsy Branch, fiddle and guitar; Instrumentalists of the Portland, Oregon, Revels
Brightest and Best (Traditional Appalachian Shape-Note Hymn; Reginald Heber) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Portland, Oregon, Revels
Quadrille Verret, First Tune (French-Canadian Traditional) Instrumentalists of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
The Huron Carol, Jesous Ahatohnia (Jesus Is Born) (French Traditional; Jean De Brebeuf) Women of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
La Guignolee (French-Canadian Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses and Instrumentalists of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
Quand Je Suis Sur Mon Tonneau (When I Am On My Wine Cask) (French-Canadian Traditional) Adult Chorus of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
Ah! Si Mon Moine Voulait Danser! (Ah! If Only My Monk Would Dance!) (French-Canadian Traditional) Women of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
Reel: The Lucky Trapper (Andy Dejarlis)/Galope De La Malbaie (Joe Bouchard)/Saint Antoine's (French-Canadian Traditional) Ben Hunter, fiddle; Brad Reynolds, accordion; Cil Pierce, guitar; the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
Riu, Riu, Chiu (Spanish Traditional) Shaina Perez and Luis Moreno, vocal soloists; Adult and Teen Choruses and Brass Players of the Santa Barbara, California, Revels
La Pitanza (The Daily Ration) (Early California Traditional) Luis Moreno, vocal soloist and guitar, the Santa Barbara Revels
Las Posadas (The Inns): Alegria, Alegria (Joy, Joy)/Entren Santos Pelegrinos (Come In, Holy Pilgrims) (Mexican Traditional) Luis Moreno, vocal soloist and guitar; Children's Chorus of the Santa Barbara Revels
Duo A Nuestra Senora (Duet For Our Lady Of Guadalupe) (Ignacio De Jerusalem) Paula Lopez Ochoa, Isabelle Marchand, Erin McKibben, Meredith McMinn, singers; Instrumentalists of the Santa Barbara Revels
La California Vals Jota (Anonymous Early California) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Santa Barbara Revels
A Vint-i-cinc De Desembre (On The Twenty-Fifth Of December) (Fum, Fum, Fum) (Catalonian Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses; Audience and Instrumentalists of the Santa Barbara Revels
Mistress Nichols Almand (John Dowland) Renaissance Consort of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
The Boar's Head Carol (English Traditional) Barbara Allen Hill, Wei-En Chan, Matthew Wright, vocal soloists; Adult Chorus; Audience and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Gower Wassail (Welsh Traditional) Barbara Allen Hill, Wei-En Chan, Matthew Wright, vocal soloists; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Carol Of The Twelve Days (English Traditional) Children's Chorus of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Homeless Wassail (Ian Robb) David Coffin, vocal soloist and concertina; Alex Cumming, Haley Fisher and Sybil Kaplan, back-up vocals; Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Someday At Christmas (Bryan Wells; Ronald N. Miller) Carolyn Saxon, vocal soloist; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
The Lord Of The Dance (Shaker Elder Joseph Brackett; Sydney Carter) David Coffin, vocal soloist; Adult Chorus; Audience and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Christmas Galop (W. R. St. Clair) Brass Players of the Washington, D.C., Revels
Winter Poem (Anonymous Ninth-Century Irish) Alastair Norcross, speaker, Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado
Yallibrui (Norwegian Traditional; Ludvig Mathias Lindeman) Adult Chorus of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington
I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow; John Baptiste Calkin) Adult Chorus and Brass Players of the Washington, D.C., Revels
Come And Go to That Land (African American Traditional) Keith Moore, vocal soloist; Jubilee Singers of the Washington, D.C., Revels
Waltz: Merry Christmas! (William Dressler; M. Barnett) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Washington, D.C., Revels
Children, Go Where I Send Thee (African American Traditional) Bernie Alston, vocal soloist; Singers and Instrumentalists of the Washington, D.C., Revels
Jig: Market Town (Irish Traditional) Betsy Branch, fiddle and guitar; Instrumentalists of the Portland, Oregon, Revels
Deck the Hall (Welsh/English Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses and Instrumentalists of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado
The Wexford Carol (Irish Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses and Instrumentalists of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado
All Sons of Adam (Anonymous Sixteenth-Century Scottish) Adult Chorus of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado
Auld Lang Syne (Scottish Traditional; Robert Burns) Adult and Children's Choruses, Audience and Instrumentalists of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado
The Leeds Waits' Wassail Song (English Traditional) Children's Chorus of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Merry Christmas (English Traditional) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Galliard (Anthony Holborne) Renaissance Consort of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
To Drive The Cold Winter Away (English Traditional; John Playford) Barbara Allen Hill, Wei-En Chan, Matthew Wright and David Coffin, singers; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Chariots (John Kirkpatrick) Alex Cumming, David Coffin and Sarah Higginbotham, vocal soloists; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
Hip-Hop Dance Rhythm: Curley Cues (Musicians of Revels, Inc.) Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
I Saw Three Ships (English Traditional; Jeff Raz) Rene Collins, vocal soloist; Children's Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Oakland, California, Revels
Jonkonnu Parade Drum Rhythm (Afro-Caribbean Traditional) Percussionists of the Oakland, California, Revels
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlefolk (English Traditional; Jeff Raz) Adult Chorus of the Oakland, California, Revels
Sea Chantey: Rambling Sailor (English Traditional) Shira Kammen, fiddle, Oakland, California, Revels
Come By Here (African American Traditional) Melanie DeMore, vocal soloist; Adult Chorus of the Oakland, California, Revels
Poem: The Shortest Day (Susan Cooper) Cast Members of the Oakland, California, Revels
The Sussex Mummers' Carol (English Traditional) David Coffin, song-leader; Adult and Children's Choruses, Audience and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)
Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 (1936)
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)
Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)