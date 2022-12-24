WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sean Harkness Holiday Guitar Collection Christmas Time is Here

Aaron Lington Cape Breton The Westfold

McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Beautiful Love

Art Hodes Christmas Time Jazz and Blues Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Tarrassa

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains

Benny Golson Free Mad About The Boy

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasures Fran Dance

Zoot Sims Somebody Loves Me Air Mail Special

Clayton/Tate Buck & Buddy Birdland Betty

Johnny Lytle Moonchild The Moor Man

Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silver Senor Blues

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Kendrick Scott Reverence Metamorphosis

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Bluehawk

Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone

Howard Alden Take Your Pick You're My Thrill

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Deja VU MJQ

WJ3 All-Stars My Ship My Ship

Champaign Fulton After Dark Blue Skies

Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation In Walked Bud

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y.Slick

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Crossroads

Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Naima

Alan Pasqua Live in Italy New Hope

Grant Green Sunday Morning Come Sunrise

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django

Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues

Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

John Fries Lost The Fog

Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Come Sunday It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

John Lewis An NPR Jazz Piano Christmas England's Carol

Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Bernard's Revenge

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Resolve

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 1-Degrees Enthroned

Jackie McLean Jackie's Bag Medina

Antonio Adolfo Hybrido-From Rio To Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil

Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice `N' Easy

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

06:00 My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic

07:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer

08:00 SPECIAL Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

10:00 SPECIAL A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico with Cathy Fuller – Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

11:00 SPECIAL All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chamber Singers

Anonymous: Angelus ad Virginem - Monteverdi Choir

Traditional Basque: Gabriel’s Message - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge

Part: Magnificat - Tallis Scholars

Traditional: The Angels and the Shepherds - The Dale Warland Singers

Culloton: Angels We Have Heard on High – Summer Singers

Traditional French: Quittez, Pasteurs (Come, Leave Your Sheep) - Seraphic Fire

Traditional: Huron Carol (‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime) - Chanticleer

Higdon: O Magnum Mysterium - Handel and Haydn Society Chorus

Rutter: Carol of the Magi - VocalEssence

Traditional Medieval: The Friendly Beasts -The Dale Warland Singers

Gruber: Silent Night – Utah Chamber Artists

MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy - Jessye Norman

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

13:00 SPECIAL Hollywood Holiday: The Ebenezer Edition (APM) with Lynne Werfel

Franz Waxman: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1938) - Queensland Symphony

Richard Addinsell: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1951) - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Leslie Bricusse: I Hate People from 'Scrooge' - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company

Leslie Bricusse: Finale (Father Christmas and Thank You Very Much) from 'Scrooge' (1970) - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company

Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Overture from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Scrooge from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Nick Bicat: Alive, Making Amends & Finale from 'A Christmas Carol' (1984) - Studio Orchestra

Alan Silvestri: Main Title, First Waltz, The Ghost of Christmas Past & Ride on My Good Man from Disney’s 'A Christmas Carol' (2009) - Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra

14:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

Amanda Powell, soprano; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss & Aaron Keeney, baritones with Michael Temesi, treble – Created & Directed by Jeannette Sorrell

Prologue:: Christmas Eve at the Crossroads

Christmas Eve Reel (trad. Irish) & Old Christmas Eve (trad. Appalachian), arr. J. Sorrell

I. Celtic Memories: Christmas in Old Ireland

Prologue: The Truth Sent from Above – trad. British Isles, lyrics & arrangement by J. Sorrell

Sheep under the Snowapples in Winter & Little Christmas Reel – trad. Irish, arr. R. Schiffer & S.P. Gilmore – Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle

Blow, Northern Wind – Medieval English Lyric, arr. B. Kay – Brian Kay, lute & vocals

Don Oiche ud I Mbeithil (That Night in Bethlehem) – Brian Bigley, Uillean pipes

That Night in Bethlehem (Don Oiche ud I Mbeithil) – trad. Gaelic, arr. J. Sorrell – Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Nowell Sing We Both All and Some – Medieval English, arr. J. Sorrell – Molly Netter, soprano; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Nowell, Tidings Trew – Medieval British & Irish, arr. J. Sorrell – Amanda Powell (narrator), Jeffrey Strauss (Angel Gabriel), Ellie Edwards (Young Mary)

II. Caroling Across the Waters

Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail, New Christmas Reel – trad. Irish, arr. K. Stewart – Kathie Stewart, flute

O Come Emmanuel – 12th c. carol, arr. J. Sorrell

Somerset Wassail & Kentucky Wassail – trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols, arr. J. Sorrell – Ross Hauck, tenor; Aaron Keeney, baritone

III. Wanderers under the Sky

Joseph and Mary – trad. British carol

I Wonder as I Wander – trad. Appalachian (J. J. Niles), arr. J. Sorrell – Ross Hauck & Amanda Powell, vocals

Frost and Snow & 28th of January & Over the Isles to America – trad. Celtic & Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell, T. Bergmann – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer

IV. Christmas Morning in Appalachia

Bright Morning Stars – Southern folk hymn – Tina Bergmann, Amanda Powell, Ross Hauck, vocals

Star in the East & The Shepherd’s Star –The Southern Harmony, 1835

Jesus is Born in Beth’ny – trad. Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell – Michael Temesi, treble – with Apollo’s Musettes

Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta) – trad. Scottish & Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell – Amanda Powell, soprano

V. Christmas Barn Dance

Hop Ladies & June Apple Reel – trad. Appalachian – Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer

The Parting Glass – trad. Scottish/Irish, arr. J. Sorrell, R. Hauck

Cold Frosty Morning & Old Christmas & Breakin’ Up Christmas – trad. Old Time, arr. R. Schiffer, J. Sorrell, T. Bergmann

16:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas with John Birge – VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors

Zanaida Robles: Umoja

Rosephanye Powell: Ogo ni fun Oluwa!

H. Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby

B.E. Boykin: Consolámini

Poulenc: Hodie Christus Natus Est

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Gruber: Silent Night

Trad arr. Barry Rose: People, Look East

Arvo Pärt: Bogoróditse Djévo

Nathaniel Dett: Ave Maria

Daniel Kantor: Night of Silence

Sarah Quartel: Sing, My Child

Finnish arr Elhai: Sydämeeni Joulun Teen

César Alejandro Carrillo: O Magnum Mysterium

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Magnificat in F major

Nigerian arr Whalum: Keresimesi Qdun de O

Trad arr. Thurston: Angels We Have Heard

17:00 SPECIAL The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2022

Excerpt from Poem: A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night before Christmas) (Clement Clarke Moore) David Parr, speaker, the Oakland, California, Revels

Up On the Housetop (Benjamin Hanby; Jan Elicker) Adult and Children's Choruses, Audience and Instrumentalists of the Washington, D.C., Revels

Shiloh (Methinks I See A Heavenly Host) (William Billings) Adult Chorus of the Portland, Oregon, Revels

Love Is Little (Anonymous Shaker Song) Children's Chorus of the Portland, Oregon, Revels

The Battle of Cedar Creek (Anonymous Civil War Era Fiddle Tune) Betsy Branch, fiddle and guitar; Instrumentalists of the Portland, Oregon, Revels

Brightest and Best (Traditional Appalachian Shape-Note Hymn; Reginald Heber) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Portland, Oregon, Revels

Quadrille Verret, First Tune (French-Canadian Traditional) Instrumentalists of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

The Huron Carol, Jesous Ahatohnia (Jesus Is Born) (French Traditional; Jean De Brebeuf) Women of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

La Guignolee (French-Canadian Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses and Instrumentalists of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

Quand Je Suis Sur Mon Tonneau (When I Am On My Wine Cask) (French-Canadian Traditional) Adult Chorus of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

Ah! Si Mon Moine Voulait Danser! (Ah! If Only My Monk Would Dance!) (French-Canadian Traditional) Women of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

Reel: The Lucky Trapper (Andy Dejarlis)/Galope De La Malbaie (Joe Bouchard)/Saint Antoine's (French-Canadian Traditional) Ben Hunter, fiddle; Brad Reynolds, accordion; Cil Pierce, guitar; the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

Riu, Riu, Chiu (Spanish Traditional) Shaina Perez and Luis Moreno, vocal soloists; Adult and Teen Choruses and Brass Players of the Santa Barbara, California, Revels

La Pitanza (The Daily Ration) (Early California Traditional) Luis Moreno, vocal soloist and guitar, the Santa Barbara Revels

Las Posadas (The Inns): Alegria, Alegria (Joy, Joy)/Entren Santos Pelegrinos (Come In, Holy Pilgrims) (Mexican Traditional) Luis Moreno, vocal soloist and guitar; Children's Chorus of the Santa Barbara Revels

Duo A Nuestra Senora (Duet For Our Lady Of Guadalupe) (Ignacio De Jerusalem) Paula Lopez Ochoa, Isabelle Marchand, Erin McKibben, Meredith McMinn, singers; Instrumentalists of the Santa Barbara Revels

La California Vals Jota (Anonymous Early California) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Santa Barbara Revels

A Vint-i-cinc De Desembre (On The Twenty-Fifth Of December) (Fum, Fum, Fum) (Catalonian Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses; Audience and Instrumentalists of the Santa Barbara Revels

Mistress Nichols Almand (John Dowland) Renaissance Consort of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

The Boar's Head Carol (English Traditional) Barbara Allen Hill, Wei-En Chan, Matthew Wright, vocal soloists; Adult Chorus; Audience and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Gower Wassail (Welsh Traditional) Barbara Allen Hill, Wei-En Chan, Matthew Wright, vocal soloists; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Carol Of The Twelve Days (English Traditional) Children's Chorus of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Homeless Wassail (Ian Robb) David Coffin, vocal soloist and concertina; Alex Cumming, Haley Fisher and Sybil Kaplan, back-up vocals; Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Someday At Christmas (Bryan Wells; Ronald N. Miller) Carolyn Saxon, vocal soloist; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

The Lord Of The Dance (Shaker Elder Joseph Brackett; Sydney Carter) David Coffin, vocal soloist; Adult Chorus; Audience and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Christmas Galop (W. R. St. Clair) Brass Players of the Washington, D.C., Revels

Winter Poem (Anonymous Ninth-Century Irish) Alastair Norcross, speaker, Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado

Yallibrui (Norwegian Traditional; Ludvig Mathias Lindeman) Adult Chorus of the Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma, Washington

I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow; John Baptiste Calkin) Adult Chorus and Brass Players of the Washington, D.C., Revels

Come And Go to That Land (African American Traditional) Keith Moore, vocal soloist; Jubilee Singers of the Washington, D.C., Revels

Waltz: Merry Christmas! (William Dressler; M. Barnett) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Washington, D.C., Revels

Children, Go Where I Send Thee (African American Traditional) Bernie Alston, vocal soloist; Singers and Instrumentalists of the Washington, D.C., Revels

Jig: Market Town (Irish Traditional) Betsy Branch, fiddle and guitar; Instrumentalists of the Portland, Oregon, Revels

Deck the Hall (Welsh/English Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses and Instrumentalists of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado

The Wexford Carol (Irish Traditional) Adult and Children's Choruses and Instrumentalists of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado

All Sons of Adam (Anonymous Sixteenth-Century Scottish) Adult Chorus of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado

Auld Lang Syne (Scottish Traditional; Robert Burns) Adult and Children's Choruses, Audience and Instrumentalists of the Rocky Mountain Revels, Boulder, Colorado

The Leeds Waits' Wassail Song (English Traditional) Children's Chorus of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Merry Christmas (English Traditional) Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Galliard (Anthony Holborne) Renaissance Consort of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

To Drive The Cold Winter Away (English Traditional; John Playford) Barbara Allen Hill, Wei-En Chan, Matthew Wright and David Coffin, singers; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Chariots (John Kirkpatrick) Alex Cumming, David Coffin and Sarah Higginbotham, vocal soloists; Adult Chorus and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Hip-Hop Dance Rhythm: Curley Cues (Musicians of Revels, Inc.) Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

I Saw Three Ships (English Traditional; Jeff Raz) Rene Collins, vocal soloist; Children's Chorus and Instrumentalists of the Oakland, California, Revels

Jonkonnu Parade Drum Rhythm (Afro-Caribbean Traditional) Percussionists of the Oakland, California, Revels

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlefolk (English Traditional; Jeff Raz) Adult Chorus of the Oakland, California, Revels

Sea Chantey: Rambling Sailor (English Traditional) Shira Kammen, fiddle, Oakland, California, Revels

Come By Here (African American Traditional) Melanie DeMore, vocal soloist; Adult Chorus of the Oakland, California, Revels

Poem: The Shortest Day (Susan Cooper) Cast Members of the Oakland, California, Revels

The Sussex Mummers' Carol (English Traditional) David Coffin, song-leader; Adult and Children's Choruses, Audience and Instrumentalists of Revels, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 (1936)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)