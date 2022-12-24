WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Don Patterson, Christmas Collection, Merry Christmas Baby
Dave Brubeck, A Jazz Christmas, We Three Kings
Vincent Herring, A Jazz Christmas, O Come, All Ye Faithful
Scott Robinson, Compositions of Thad Jones, A Child is Born
Thad Jones, Thad Jones, One More
Thad Jones – Mel Leiws, New Life, Little Rascal on a Rock
Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Voices: A Musical Heritage, The Living Mind
Sackville All-Stars, Christmas Jazz Vol. 2, At the Christmas Ball
Mark Shane Christmas Jazz Vol. 1, Oh Christmas Tree
Jim Galloway – Jay McShann, Christmas Jazz Vol. 1, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Red Bank Heist
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, I’ll Let You Know
Dexter Gordon, The Christmas Collection, The Christmas Song
John DiMartino, Christmas Ain’t What It Used to Be, Sleigh in the Sky
Mark Filsinger, Groovin’ High, Cancion
Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Mack the Knife
Scenes, Variable Clouds, Trudge
Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays II, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Duke Ellington, Three Suites, Nutcracker: Chineoiserie; Dancre of the Floreadores; Arabesque Cookie
Duke Ellington – Johnny Hodges, Blues Back to Back, Beale Street Blues
Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, Eighteen Carrots for Rabbit
Steve Kaldestad, ….Fraser MacPherson, Rabbit’s Habit
Gary MacFarland Legacy Ensemble, Circulation, Blue Hodge
Bobby Timmons, Christmas Collection, Winter Wonderland
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Pat Martino, Christian McBride, Steve Gadd A Charlie Brown Christmas Christmas Is Coming
Oscar Peterson, Dave Samuels, David Young, Jerry Fuller, Rick Wilkins, Lorne Lofsky An Oscar Peterson Christmas Winter Wonderland
Rob McConnell, Ed Bickert, Neil Sawinson A Concord Jazz Christmas The Christmas Waltz
Jack Sheldon, Tom Kubis, Trey Henry, Ray Brinker, Mike Higgins It's Not Just For Christmas Anymore Jazz Musician's Christmas
David Friesen The Spirit of Christmas Joy to the World
Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Greensleeves
James Brown Christmas James Brown Christmas Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year
Gary Bartz, Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Steve Gad A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum
Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas My Little Drum
Ernie Andrews, Plas Johnson, Joey Altruda, Red Young, Anthony Wilson, Willie McNeil Plas Johnson's Christmas in Hollywood What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Marian McPartland A Concord Jazz Christmas God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Take 6 Beautiful World Love's In Need of Love Today
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World In the Days of Our Love
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus New Delhi
Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Retrospective, volume one In a Sentimental Mood
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Blue Skies
June Christy, Studio Orchstra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing
Real Life Hits Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Fleurette Africaine
Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Melancholia
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Passion Flower
Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Godchild
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues In the Night
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Seven Come Eleven
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahy, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek
Joe Pass Unforgettable Unforgettable
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Love Theme from Superman
Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions fo Black Orpheus Manha de Carnaval
Chet Baker, Carson Smith, Russ Freeman, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily
Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo For Minors Only
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James and Wes
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Thing
06:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration
Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer
Traditional Irish-New England-Appalachia (arr Sorrell): Medley - Christmas Eve Reel; Christmas in America; Old Christmas Eve--Apollo’s Fire
Medieval English Lyric (arr Kay): Blow, Northern Wind--Brian Kay, lute & vocals
Medieval British & Irish (arr Sorrell): Nowell, Tidings Trew--Amanda Powell (narrator), Aaron Keeney (Angel Gabriel), Raha Mirzadegan (Young Mary)
Trad. Irish (arr Sorrell & Gilmore): Irish Winter Medley - Sheep under the snow/Apples in Winter/ Little Christmas Reel--Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle
Trad Irish (arr Stewart): Innesheer/Ships in Full Sail/New Christmas Reel--Kathie Stewart, Irish flute
12th Century Carol: O Come, Emmanuel--Apollo’s Fire
Trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols (arr Sorrell): Somerset Wassail/Kentucky Wassail--Michael Temesi, treble; Ross Hauck, tenors; Aaron Keeney & Jeffrey Strauss, baritones
Trad. British & Appalachian (arr J. J. Niles, Sorrell): Joseph & Mary/I Wonder as I Wander--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals
Southern Harmony, 1835: Star in the East (Shape-Note Hymn)--Apollo’s Fire
Trad. Scottish & Appalachian (arr Sorrell): Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta)--Amanda Powell, soprano
Trad. Appalachian: Hop High Ladies/June Apple Reel--Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer
Trad. Scottish/Irish: The Parting Glass--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals
Trad. Appalachian: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin’ Up Christmas--Apollo’s Fire
Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer
07:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells1:16
Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine 1:31
Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old 2:52
Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol 2:32
John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander 3:10
Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana 1:46
Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg (Deutsche Gram 429732 ‘Christmas Carols’) 3:23
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11
Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37
Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19
Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24
Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57
Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35
Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35
08:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance
Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves
Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra
Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright
A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas
09:00 My Christmas with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Opening Chorus from Magnificat, BWV 243 - Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir/Ton Koopman
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols - Etherea Vocal Ensemble, Grace Cloutier, harp
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Selections from All-Night Vigil - The State Academic Choir of the USSR/Alexander Sveshnikov
Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa - The Choir of Royal Holloway/Rupert Gough
Gyorgy Sviridov: Icon - Latvian Radio Choir/Sigvards Klava
Franz Gruber (arr. Ola Gjeilo): Silent Night - Ola Gjeilo, piano
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City (1849)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)
Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)
11:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)
Duke Ellington: Tchaikovsky's Suite from 'The Nutcracker' (1960)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
12:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern
Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class
G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi
Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern
Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman
Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends
Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers
John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull
Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider
Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé
Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with a favorite for audiences of all ages: The Magic Flute, the Met’s holiday production of Mozart’s beloved fairy tale, performed in English and in one act. Ben Bliss and Joélle Harvey star as Tamino and Pamina, who test their strength and bravery – and even face mortal danger – to prove their love. Aleksandra Olczyk is the powerful Queen of the Night, Soloman Howard is the wise leader Sarastro, and Joshua Hopkins sings the lovable – and lovesick – birdcatcher Papageno. Duncan Ward conducts Mozart’s timeless tale celebrating the triumph of wisdom, light, and love, in a performance recorded earlier this month.
15:00 My Christmas with John Simna
Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic
16:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber
Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra
J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin
H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio
S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra
H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland
Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band
Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers
Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé
Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett
J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms
L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio
L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters
Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer
17:00 SPECIAL Hollywood Holiday: The Ebenezer Edition with Lynne Werfel
Franz Waxman: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1938) - Queensland Symphony
Richard Addinsell: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1951) - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Leslie Bricusse: I Hate People from 'Scrooge' - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company
Leslie Bricusse: Finale (Father Christmas and Thank You Very Much) from 'Scrooge' (1970) - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company
Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Overture from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)
Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Scrooge from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)
Nick Bicat: Alive, Making Amends & Finale from 'A Christmas Carol' (1984) - Studio Orchestra
Alan Silvestri: Main Title, First Waltz, The Ghost of Christmas Past & Ride on My Good Man from Disney’s 'A Christmas Carol' (2009) - Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra
18:00 My Christmas with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sopranos; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo-soprano; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, baritone; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw
Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel
Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from The Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)
19:30 SPECIAL The Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family
20:00 SPECIAL 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler
St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir & Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard
George Chadwick: Noel (Symphonic Sketches) – Orchestra (CP)
Gustav Holst: The Heart Worships – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)
Marty Haugen, arr. John Ferguson: Awake and Greet the New Morn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)
Olaf C. Christiansen: Song of Peace – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
Trad. Spiritual, arr. André Thomas: Keep Your Lamps – Viking Chorus (TW)
Tom Trenney: I Will Make a Way – Chapel Choir & Orchestra (TW)
Hubert Parry: O Day of Peace – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (JB)
Jessica French: Earth, Strike Up Your Music – Cantorei (JB)
Kelly-Marie Murphy: Hodie Christus natus est – Manitou Singers (TH)
Mykola Leontovich, arr. Peter Wilhousky: Carol of the Bells – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn: Nutcracker Overture – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)
Trad. English, arr. Charles Forsberg: It Came Upon the Midnight Clear – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)
Egil Hovland: Stay with Us, Captive and Free – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)
Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)
21:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola
Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer
Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams
Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox
Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox
Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Ogden Nash: Remember Yule…: Peter Lorre; Bob & Ray: Looking Up St. Nick and his Helper…Stuart McLean: Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party…Richard Howland-Bolton
23:00 SPECIAL Hygge Holiday – Cozy Classics with Elena See
Fritz Kreisler: Midnight Bells - Robert McDuffie, violin; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Jean Sibelius: Talvikuva (Winter Scene) from Five Sketches - Bengt Forsberg, piano
Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from the Four Seasons - Australian Chamber Orchestra
Fritz Kreisler: Love's Sorrow - Joshua Bell, violin
Claude Debussy: The Snow is Dancing from Children's Corner - Stephen Hough, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: January (At the Fireside) from The Seasons - Lang Lang, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sleigh Ride - New York Philharmonic
Sergei Prokofiev: Troika from Lieutenant Kije - Boston Pops Orchestra
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air - Michael Chertock, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Waltz of the Flowers, Final Waltz and Apotheosis - Berlin Philharmonic