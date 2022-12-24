WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Don Patterson, Christmas Collection, Merry Christmas Baby

Dave Brubeck, A Jazz Christmas, We Three Kings

Vincent Herring, A Jazz Christmas, O Come, All Ye Faithful

Scott Robinson, Compositions of Thad Jones, A Child is Born

Thad Jones, Thad Jones, One More

Thad Jones – Mel Leiws, New Life, Little Rascal on a Rock

Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Voices: A Musical Heritage, The Living Mind

Sackville All-Stars, Christmas Jazz Vol. 2, At the Christmas Ball

Mark Shane Christmas Jazz Vol. 1, Oh Christmas Tree

Jim Galloway – Jay McShann, Christmas Jazz Vol. 1, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Red Bank Heist

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, I’ll Let You Know

Dexter Gordon, The Christmas Collection, The Christmas Song

John DiMartino, Christmas Ain’t What It Used to Be, Sleigh in the Sky

Mark Filsinger, Groovin’ High, Cancion

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Mack the Knife

Scenes, Variable Clouds, Trudge

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays II, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Duke Ellington, Three Suites, Nutcracker: Chineoiserie; Dancre of the Floreadores; Arabesque Cookie

Duke Ellington – Johnny Hodges, Blues Back to Back, Beale Street Blues

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, Eighteen Carrots for Rabbit

Steve Kaldestad, ….Fraser MacPherson, Rabbit’s Habit

Gary MacFarland Legacy Ensemble, Circulation, Blue Hodge

Bobby Timmons, Christmas Collection, Winter Wonderland

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut, Kenny Garrett, Pat Martino, Christian McBride, Steve Gadd A Charlie Brown Christmas Christmas Is Coming

Oscar Peterson, Dave Samuels, David Young, Jerry Fuller, Rick Wilkins, Lorne Lofsky An Oscar Peterson Christmas Winter Wonderland

Rob McConnell, Ed Bickert, Neil Sawinson A Concord Jazz Christmas The Christmas Waltz

Jack Sheldon, Tom Kubis, Trey Henry, Ray Brinker, Mike Higgins It's Not Just For Christmas Anymore Jazz Musician's Christmas

David Friesen The Spirit of Christmas Joy to the World

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Greensleeves

James Brown Christmas James Brown Christmas Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year

Gary Bartz, Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Steve Gad A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas My Little Drum

Ernie Andrews, Plas Johnson, Joey Altruda, Red Young, Anthony Wilson, Willie McNeil Plas Johnson's Christmas in Hollywood What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Marian McPartland A Concord Jazz Christmas God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's In Need of Love Today

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World In the Days of Our Love

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus New Delhi

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Retrospective, volume one In a Sentimental Mood

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Blue Skies

June Christy, Studio Orchstra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Real Life Hits Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Fleurette Africaine

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Melancholia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Passion Flower

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Godchild

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues In the Night

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Seven Come Eleven

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahy, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Joe Pass Unforgettable Unforgettable

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Love Theme from Superman

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions fo Black Orpheus Manha de Carnaval

Chet Baker, Carson Smith, Russ Freeman, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo For Minors Only

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James and Wes

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Thing

06:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer

Traditional Irish-New England-Appalachia (arr Sorrell): Medley - Christmas Eve Reel; Christmas in America; Old Christmas Eve--Apollo’s Fire

Medieval English Lyric (arr Kay): Blow, Northern Wind--Brian Kay, lute & vocals

Medieval British & Irish (arr Sorrell): Nowell, Tidings Trew--Amanda Powell (narrator), Aaron Keeney (Angel Gabriel), Raha Mirzadegan (Young Mary)

Trad. Irish (arr Sorrell & Gilmore): Irish Winter Medley - Sheep under the snow/Apples in Winter/ Little Christmas Reel--Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle

Trad Irish (arr Stewart): Innesheer/Ships in Full Sail/New Christmas Reel--Kathie Stewart, Irish flute

12th Century Carol: O Come, Emmanuel--Apollo’s Fire

Trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols (arr Sorrell): Somerset Wassail/Kentucky Wassail--Michael Temesi, treble; Ross Hauck, tenors; Aaron Keeney & Jeffrey Strauss, baritones

Trad. British & Appalachian (arr J. J. Niles, Sorrell): Joseph & Mary/I Wonder as I Wander--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals

Southern Harmony, 1835: Star in the East (Shape-Note Hymn)--Apollo’s Fire

Trad. Scottish & Appalachian (arr Sorrell): Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta)--Amanda Powell, soprano

Trad. Appalachian: Hop High Ladies/June Apple Reel--Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer

Trad. Scottish/Irish: The Parting Glass--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals

Trad. Appalachian: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin’ Up Christmas--Apollo’s Fire

Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer

07:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells1:16

Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine 1:31

Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old 2:52

Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol 2:32

John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander 3:10

Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana 1:46

Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg (Deutsche Gram 429732 ‘Christmas Carols’) 3:23

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

08:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance

Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra

Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright

A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas

09:00 My Christmas with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Opening Chorus from Magnificat, BWV 243 - Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir/Ton Koopman

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols - Etherea Vocal Ensemble, Grace Cloutier, harp

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Selections from All-Night Vigil - The State Academic Choir of the USSR/Alexander Sveshnikov

Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa - The Choir of Royal Holloway/Rupert Gough

Gyorgy Sviridov: Icon - Latvian Radio Choir/Sigvards Klava

Franz Gruber (arr. Ola Gjeilo): Silent Night - Ola Gjeilo, piano

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

11:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Duke Ellington: Tchaikovsky's Suite from 'The Nutcracker' (1960)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

12:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with a favorite for audiences of all ages: The Magic Flute, the Met’s holiday production of Mozart’s beloved fairy tale, performed in English and in one act. Ben Bliss and Joélle Harvey star as Tamino and Pamina, who test their strength and bravery – and even face mortal danger – to prove their love. Aleksandra Olczyk is the powerful Queen of the Night, Soloman Howard is the wise leader Sarastro, and Joshua Hopkins sings the lovable – and lovesick – birdcatcher Papageno. Duncan Ward conducts Mozart’s timeless tale celebrating the triumph of wisdom, light, and love, in a performance recorded earlier this month.

15:00 My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic

16:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer

17:00 SPECIAL Hollywood Holiday: The Ebenezer Edition with Lynne Werfel

Franz Waxman: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1938) - Queensland Symphony

Richard Addinsell: Suite from 'A Christmas Carol' (1951) - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Leslie Bricusse: I Hate People from 'Scrooge' - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company

Leslie Bricusse: Finale (Father Christmas and Thank You Very Much) from 'Scrooge' (1970) - Albert Finney, Studio Orchestra and Company

Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Overture from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Miles Goodman (and Paul Williams): Scrooge from 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Nick Bicat: Alive, Making Amends & Finale from 'A Christmas Carol' (1984) - Studio Orchestra

Alan Silvestri: Main Title, First Waltz, The Ghost of Christmas Past & Ride on My Good Man from Disney’s 'A Christmas Carol' (2009) - Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra

18:00 My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sopranos; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo-soprano; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, baritone; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from The Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

19:30 SPECIAL The Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family

20:00 SPECIAL 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir & Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

George Chadwick: Noel (Symphonic Sketches) – Orchestra (CP)

Gustav Holst: The Heart Worships – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Marty Haugen, arr. John Ferguson: Awake and Greet the New Morn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)

Olaf C. Christiansen: Song of Peace – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Trad. Spiritual, arr. André Thomas: Keep Your Lamps – Viking Chorus (TW)

Tom Trenney: I Will Make a Way – Chapel Choir & Orchestra (TW)

Hubert Parry: O Day of Peace – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (JB)

Jessica French: Earth, Strike Up Your Music – Cantorei (JB)

Kelly-Marie Murphy: Hodie Christus natus est – Manitou Singers (TH)

Mykola Leontovich, arr. Peter Wilhousky: Carol of the Bells – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Peter Tchaikovsky, arr. Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn: Nutcracker Overture – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)

Trad. English, arr. Charles Forsberg: It Came Upon the Midnight Clear – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)

Egil Hovland: Stay with Us, Captive and Free – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)

21:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Ogden Nash: Remember Yule…: Peter Lorre; Bob & Ray: Looking Up St. Nick and his Helper…Stuart McLean: Polly Anderson’s Christmas Party…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 SPECIAL Hygge Holiday – Cozy Classics with Elena See

Fritz Kreisler: Midnight Bells - Robert McDuffie, violin; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Jean Sibelius: Talvikuva (Winter Scene) from Five Sketches - Bengt Forsberg, piano

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from the Four Seasons - Australian Chamber Orchestra

Fritz Kreisler: Love's Sorrow - Joshua Bell, violin

Claude Debussy: The Snow is Dancing from Children's Corner - Stephen Hough, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: January (At the Fireside) from The Seasons - Lang Lang, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sleigh Ride - New York Philharmonic

Sergei Prokofiev: Troika from Lieutenant Kije - Boston Pops Orchestra

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air - Michael Chertock, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Waltz of the Flowers, Final Waltz and Apotheosis - Berlin Philharmonic