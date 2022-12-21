WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA
Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy
Cliff Habian First Snowfall. You're a Mean One Mister Grinch
Eric Reed Merry Magic. Angels in the Snow
Ella Fitzgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas. Winter Wonderland
Carla Bley Carla's Christmas Carols. Jingle Bells
Emily Remler East to Wes. Snowfall
Doug Webb Home for Christmas. Toyland
Bobby Timmons Holiday Soul. We Three Kings
Joe Pass Six String Santa. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
Kenny Burrell Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas. My Favorite Things
Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory. O Holy Night
Mike Jones Chiaroscuro Christmas. Frosty the Snowman
Dick Hyman A Jazz Piano Christmas. Deck the Hells
Abbey Lincoln Jazz For Joy. Christmas Cheer
Dianne Reeves Yule Struttin. A Merrier Christmas
Sahib Shihab An Uptown Christmas. Silent Night
Kim Pensyl Early Snowfall. Let It Snow
01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Braff/Kellaway Inside/Out Always
Joey Alexander Origin Remembering
Ulysses Owens Unanimous Prototype
Alex Baird Lemon tree Lemon Tree
Warren/Allan Vache Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April
Nathan Borton Each Step Just One of Those Things
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars
Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You
Chris Burge Whirled Music many moons no eyes
Bill Charlap Souvenir Souvenir
Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan Levee Low Moan
Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind
Red Mitchell Red Mitchell Section Blues
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Passage
Michael Brecker Time is of the Essence Sound Off
Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love The Trolley Song
Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells
Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy
Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D
Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
Sean Fyfe Late Night Late Night
Benny Carter 3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions Moon Song
Dave Ellis The Long Run Black Narcissus
Vincent Gardner Three/Five Blue Lamp
Joey DeFrancesco Home for The Holidays Mistletoe and Holly
Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Sayonara Blues
Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Freddie's Inferno
Kristin Korb That Time of Year Snowbound
Ralph Sutton/Jay McShann A Chiaroscuro Christmas Joy to the Jingle
Harold Mabern To Love and Be Loved The Gigolo
Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M
Willam Cunlffe That Time of Year On Christmas Day
Dianne Reeves Christmastime is Here Christ Child's Lullaby
Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum
Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Sweet And Lovely
Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse
Michael Pagan Keyboard Christmas Coventry Carol
Javon Jackson Yule Be Boppin Santa Baby
Heath Brothers God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen Our Little Town
Jon Faddis An NPR Jazz Christmas Jingle Bells
Lauren Sevian Bliss Bliss
Corey Weeds Condition Blue Slumber
Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)
Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)
Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)
Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song (1958)
Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Giacomo Puccini: March 'Electric Shock' (1899)
Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)
Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)
Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)
William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo (1876)
Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)
Anonymous: This Endris Night
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri' (1900)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
Alexandre Desplat: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1: Obliviate (2010)
Antonio Vivaldi: Final Choruses from Gloria (1707)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)
Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'
Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)
Traditional: O Come, Divine Messiah!
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio (1797)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 (1612)
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)
Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Traditional: In dulci jubilo (1570)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)
Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)
Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)