WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2022

Published December 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 HOLIDAY FOR SWINGING WITH DAN POLLETTA

Geri Allen A Child is Born. Little Drummer Boy

Cliff Habian First Snowfall. You're a Mean One Mister Grinch

Eric Reed Merry Magic. Angels in the Snow

Ella Fitzgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas. Winter Wonderland

Carla Bley Carla's Christmas Carols. Jingle Bells

Emily Remler East to Wes. Snowfall

Doug Webb Home for Christmas. Toyland

Bobby Timmons Holiday Soul. We Three Kings

Joe Pass Six String Santa. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman

Kenny Burrell Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas. My Favorite Things

Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory. O Holy Night

Mike Jones Chiaroscuro Christmas. Frosty the Snowman

Dick Hyman A Jazz Piano Christmas. Deck the Hells

Abbey Lincoln Jazz For Joy. Christmas Cheer

Dianne Reeves Yule Struttin. A Merrier Christmas

Sahib Shihab An Uptown Christmas. Silent Night

Kim Pensyl Early Snowfall. Let It Snow

01:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Braff/Kellaway Inside/Out Always

Joey Alexander Origin Remembering

Ulysses Owens Unanimous Prototype

Alex Baird Lemon tree Lemon Tree

Warren/Allan Vache Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April

Nathan Borton Each Step Just One of Those Things

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars

Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You

Chris Burge Whirled Music many moons no eyes

Bill Charlap Souvenir Souvenir

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan Levee Low Moan

Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind

Red Mitchell Red Mitchell Section Blues

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Passage

Michael Brecker Time is of the Essence Sound Off

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love The Trolley Song

Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells

Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy

Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D

Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

Sean Fyfe Late Night Late Night

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions Moon Song

Dave Ellis The Long Run Black Narcissus

Vincent Gardner Three/Five Blue Lamp

Joey DeFrancesco Home for The Holidays Mistletoe and Holly

Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Sayonara Blues

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Freddie's Inferno

Kristin Korb That Time of Year Snowbound

Ralph Sutton/Jay McShann A Chiaroscuro Christmas Joy to the Jingle

Harold Mabern To Love and Be Loved The Gigolo

Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M

Willam Cunlffe That Time of Year On Christmas Day

Dianne Reeves Christmastime is Here Christ Child's Lullaby

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Sweet And Lovely

Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse

Michael Pagan Keyboard Christmas Coventry Carol

Javon Jackson Yule Be Boppin Santa Baby

Heath Brothers God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen Our Little Town

Jon Faddis An NPR Jazz Christmas Jingle Bells

Lauren Sevian Bliss Bliss

Corey Weeds Condition Blue Slumber

Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)

Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song (1958)

Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Puccini: March 'Electric Shock' (1899)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)

William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo (1876)

Eric Whitacre: little tree (1996)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Anonymous: This Endris Night

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri' (1900)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Alexandre Desplat: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1: Obliviate (2010)

Antonio Vivaldi: Final Choruses from Gloria (1707)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008)

Traditional: O Come, Divine Messiah!

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 (1612)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Traditional: In dulci jubilo (1570)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

