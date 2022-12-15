WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Butch Thompson Yulestride Adeste Fideles
Marc Copland Second Look Snowfall
Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny
Eddie Higgins Christmas Songs Deck The Hall With Boughs Of Holly
Allan Vache Revisited China Boy
Joe Pass Six String Santa God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Paul Desmond Take Ten Samba de Orfeu
Jazzy Brass Jazzy Brass for the Holidays We Three Kings
Kenny Werner Balloons Sada
Bakida Carroll Door Of The Cage Door Of The Cage
Carmen McCrae Book of Ballads When I Fall in Love
John Lee The Artist Carl's Blues
Snorre Kirk Going Up Bright And Early
Duke Ellington/Ray Brown This One's for Blanton Fragmented Suite for Piano and Bass 4th Movement
WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo
Charles Lloyd Trios-chapel Ay Amor
John Scofield John Scofield Mrs. Scofield's Waltz
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Ill Wind
Tommy Flanagan Overseas Willow Weep For Me
Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Billy Strayhorn Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night
Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds Try It
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]
Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking
Al Foster Reflections Alone And I
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi
Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy
McCoy Tyner Revelations Contemplation
Cannonball Adderley Portrait of Cannonball Minority
Al Strong Love Stronger Bull City Bounce
Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy
Tim Warfield Tim Warfield's Jazz Christmas Joy to the World
Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Snowbound
Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra Joyful Jazz It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling Bright Bright the Holly Berries
Carla Bley Life Goes On Beautiful Telephones Pt. 1
Bowman/Nelson Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Search For Peace
Gypsy Hombres Django Bells Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Live in Believeland Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Steve Erquiaga A Windham Hill Christmas Angels We Have Heard On High
Melissa Stlyianou Dream Dancing Corcovado
Milt Jackson/Wes Montgomery Bags Meets Wes Delilah
Ken Walker Terra Firma Amsterdam After Dark
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
John Stetch Carpathian Blues Vesper
Cliff Habian First Snowfall Silent Night
Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day Star Of Wonder
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Street Of Dreams
John Zorn A Dreamer's Christmas Snowfall
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Joaquín Rodrigo: There Go the Shepherds (1963)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Piano Sonata No. 28 (1816)
Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)
Traditional: Sheep under the Snow, Apples in Winter & Little Christmas Reel
Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
John Wasson: Festival Fanfare for Christmas (1997)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Traditional: A la Nanita nana
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 52 (1790)
Anderson & Roe: Papageno! (2010)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jester Hairston: Mary's Boy Child (1956)
Traditional: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)
Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)
Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
William Byrd: Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby (1588)
Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (1420)
Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1801)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)
Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And He shall purify (1741)
Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)
Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal (1908)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)
Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1795)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)