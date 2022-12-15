WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Butch Thompson Yulestride Adeste Fideles

Marc Copland Second Look Snowfall

Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny

Eddie Higgins Christmas Songs Deck The Hall With Boughs Of Holly

Allan Vache Revisited China Boy

Joe Pass Six String Santa God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Paul Desmond Take Ten Samba de Orfeu

Jazzy Brass Jazzy Brass for the Holidays We Three Kings

Kenny Werner Balloons Sada

Bakida Carroll Door Of The Cage Door Of The Cage

Carmen McCrae Book of Ballads When I Fall in Love

John Lee The Artist Carl's Blues

Snorre Kirk Going Up Bright And Early

Duke Ellington/Ray Brown This One's for Blanton Fragmented Suite for Piano and Bass 4th Movement

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo

Charles Lloyd Trios-chapel Ay Amor

John Scofield John Scofield Mrs. Scofield's Waltz

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Ill Wind

Tommy Flanagan Overseas Willow Weep For Me

Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Billy Strayhorn Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night

Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds Try It

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]

Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking

Al Foster Reflections Alone And I

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi

Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy

McCoy Tyner Revelations Contemplation

Cannonball Adderley Portrait of Cannonball Minority

Al Strong Love Stronger Bull City Bounce

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Tim Warfield Tim Warfield's Jazz Christmas Joy to the World

Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Snowbound

Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra Joyful Jazz It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling Bright Bright the Holly Berries

Carla Bley Life Goes On Beautiful Telephones Pt. 1

Bowman/Nelson Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Search For Peace

Gypsy Hombres Django Bells Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Live in Believeland Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Steve Erquiaga A Windham Hill Christmas Angels We Have Heard On High

Melissa Stlyianou Dream Dancing Corcovado

Milt Jackson/Wes Montgomery Bags Meets Wes Delilah

Ken Walker Terra Firma Amsterdam After Dark

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

John Stetch Carpathian Blues Vesper

Cliff Habian First Snowfall Silent Night

Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day Star Of Wonder

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Street Of Dreams

John Zorn A Dreamer's Christmas Snowfall

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Joaquín Rodrigo: There Go the Shepherds (1963)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Piano Sonata No. 28 (1816)

Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)

Traditional: Sheep under the Snow, Apples in Winter & Little Christmas Reel

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

John Wasson: Festival Fanfare for Christmas (1997)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 52 (1790)

Anderson & Roe: Papageno! (2010)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jester Hairston: Mary's Boy Child (1956)

Traditional: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

William Byrd: Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby (1588)

Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (1420)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And He shall purify (1741)

Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal (1908)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1795)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)