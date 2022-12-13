WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon
Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin
Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel
George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty
Bud Shank New Groove The Awakening
Marty Ehrlich Line on Love Solace
Smith/Warren The Bee's Knees Stella By Starlight
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain
D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentleman That Old Feeling
Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New
Johnny Griffin Chicago/New York/Paris Without A Song
Matt Criscuolo Lotus Blossom The Big Push
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Lover Come Back To Me
Joe Farnsworth Time to Swing Hesitation
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove
Lee Morgan The Gigolo You Go to My Head
John Swana In the Moment Wilbert
Chicago Soul Collective On the Way to Be Free Carry Me
Jay Sharptet For You Dozen Featuring Ethan Fox
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G
Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes
Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue
Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy
Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View
Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade
Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Peter Erksine As It Is For Ruth
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Charles Mingus Mingus Dynasty Song With Orange
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Red Bank Heist
Charles Brown Cool Christmas Blues Christmas Comes But Once A Year
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Jingle Bells
Lightnin' Hopkins Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Ted Rosenthal Winter Wonderland Let It Snow
Herlin Riley Watch What Happens New York Walk
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Resolve
Eric Reed Pure Imagination Maria
New Grange A Christmas Heritage Patapan
Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep
Marcus Roberts Prayer for Peace Go Tell It on the Mountain
Willie Pickens Jazz Christmas O Come O Come Emmanuel
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion
Cecil Payne Bosco A Walkin' Thing
Budd Johnson Let's Swing Uptown Manhattan
John Coltrane the Art of John Coltrane Trane's Blues (aka John Paul Jones)
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)
Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)
Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)
Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)
Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)
Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)
Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)
Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
John Henry Hopkins Jr: We Three Kings (1857)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)
Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)
Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto in C (1794)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Philip Stopford: Lully, Lulla, Lullay (2011)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' (1708)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)
Stephen Sondheim: Company: Barcelona (1970)
George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Jennifer Conner: Quiet Promise (2011)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 in G (1923)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 1 (1881)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Amanda Powell, soprano; Joseph Schlesinger, alto; Jacob Perry, tenor; Jean Bernard Cerin, baritone; Debra Nagy & Gaia Saetermoe Howard, oboes; Julie Andrijeski & Scott Metcalfe, violins; Yael Semenaud Cohen, viola; Rebecca Reed, cello; Mark Edwards, organ; Tracy Mortimore, bass
Rejoice: Cantatas for Advent
Johann Sebastian Bach: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 62
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op. 3 No. 4
Johann Sebastian Bach: Schwingt freudig euch empor, BWV 36
John Rutter: Magnificat (1990) [fill]
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)
Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770)
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)
Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied (1912)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' (1963)
Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)