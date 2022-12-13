WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon

Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin

Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel

George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty

Bud Shank New Groove The Awakening

Marty Ehrlich Line on Love Solace

Smith/Warren The Bee's Knees Stella By Starlight

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentleman That Old Feeling

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Johnny Griffin Chicago/New York/Paris Without A Song

Matt Criscuolo Lotus Blossom The Big Push

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Lover Come Back To Me

Joe Farnsworth Time to Swing Hesitation

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove

Lee Morgan The Gigolo You Go to My Head

John Swana In the Moment Wilbert

Chicago Soul Collective On the Way to Be Free Carry Me

Jay Sharptet For You Dozen Featuring Ethan Fox

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G

Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy

Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View

Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Peter Erksine As It Is For Ruth

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Charles Mingus Mingus Dynasty Song With Orange

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Red Bank Heist

Charles Brown Cool Christmas Blues Christmas Comes But Once A Year

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Jingle Bells

Lightnin' Hopkins Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

Ted Rosenthal Winter Wonderland Let It Snow

Herlin Riley Watch What Happens New York Walk

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Resolve

Eric Reed Pure Imagination Maria

New Grange A Christmas Heritage Patapan

Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Marcus Roberts Prayer for Peace Go Tell It on the Mountain

Willie Pickens Jazz Christmas O Come O Come Emmanuel

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion

Cecil Payne Bosco A Walkin' Thing

Budd Johnson Let's Swing Uptown Manhattan

John Coltrane the Art of John Coltrane Trane's Blues (aka John Paul Jones)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

John Henry Hopkins Jr: We Three Kings (1857)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)

Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto in C (1794)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Philip Stopford: Lully, Lulla, Lullay (2011)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' (1708)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Stephen Sondheim: Company: Barcelona (1970)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Jennifer Conner: Quiet Promise (2011)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 in G (1923)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 1 (1881)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Amanda Powell, soprano; Joseph Schlesinger, alto; Jacob Perry, tenor; Jean Bernard Cerin, baritone; Debra Nagy & Gaia Saetermoe Howard, oboes; Julie Andrijeski & Scott Metcalfe, violins; Yael Semenaud Cohen, viola; Rebecca Reed, cello; Mark Edwards, organ; Tracy Mortimore, bass

Rejoice: Cantatas for Advent

Johann Sebastian Bach: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 62

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op. 3 No. 4

Johann Sebastian Bach: Schwingt freudig euch empor, BWV 36

John Rutter: Magnificat (1990) [fill]

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied (1912)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' (1963)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)