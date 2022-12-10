WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2022

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power

Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impressario

Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna

Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Search For Peace

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Search for the New Land

Kirk Lightsey Live at Small's Jazz Club Blues On The Corner [Live]

Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Jimmy Giuffre Fusion In the Mornings Out There

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Ran Blake Horace is Blue-A Silver Noir Creepin' In

Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus

The Cliff Habian Trio First Snowfall How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Anthony Smith Connections Blackberry Winter

Dexter Gordon Jingle Bell Jazz Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Sackville All-Stars Christmas Record At the Christmas Ball

Aaron Diehl It's Christmas on Mack Avenue Christmas Star

Kait Dunston Shades of Christmas The Holly and the Ivy

William Cunliffe That Time of Year How A Rose E'er Blooming

Sister Rosetta Tharpe the Genius of Sister Rosetta Tharpe O Little Town of Bethlehem

Don Patterson Holiday soul Merry Christmas Baby

Classical Jazz Quartet Christmas The Swingin' Nut (Overture Miniature)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis (1876)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem (1749)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Serenade (1834)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 (1964)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Charles Burney: Hark, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1769)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Various: 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 2 (1994)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Stephen Paulus: Hallelu! (1975)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)