WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2022
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power
Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impressario
Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna
Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie
Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music
Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder
Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Search For Peace
Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Search for the New Land
Kirk Lightsey Live at Small's Jazz Club Blues On The Corner [Live]
Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Jimmy Giuffre Fusion In the Mornings Out There
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada
Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None
Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You
Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to
New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry
Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who
Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie
Ran Blake Horace is Blue-A Silver Noir Creepin' In
Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana
Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame
Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues
Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal
Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass
Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus
The Cliff Habian Trio First Snowfall How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Anthony Smith Connections Blackberry Winter
Dexter Gordon Jingle Bell Jazz Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Sackville All-Stars Christmas Record At the Christmas Ball
Aaron Diehl It's Christmas on Mack Avenue Christmas Star
Kait Dunston Shades of Christmas The Holly and the Ivy
William Cunliffe That Time of Year How A Rose E'er Blooming
Sister Rosetta Tharpe the Genius of Sister Rosetta Tharpe O Little Town of Bethlehem
Don Patterson Holiday soul Merry Christmas Baby
Classical Jazz Quartet Christmas The Swingin' Nut (Overture Miniature)
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis (1876)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem (1749)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Serenade (1834)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)
Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)
André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 (1964)
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Charles Burney: Hark, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1769)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Various: 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 2 (1994)
Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)
John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)
Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Stephen Paulus: Hallelu! (1975)
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)