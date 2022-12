Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. WCLV presents on "Ovations" a program from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music. The BW Symphony performs music by Shostakovich and Dvorak. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs the Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" plus "AMEN," a work based on the Pentecostal church tradition. The intermission guest will be Douglas Droste, the BW Director of Orchestral Studies.