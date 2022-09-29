Cleveland Institute of Music & The Cleveland Orchestra Unveil Unique Partnership

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Cleveland Institute of Music President and CEO Paul Hogle about the new CIM-Cleveland Orchestra agreement. The collaboration will more than double the number of CIM Orchestra concerts at Severance, plus offer students the chance to work with certain Cleveland Orchestra guest artists. The next CIM Orchestra concert at Mandel Concert Hall at Severance takes place Wed., Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Carlos Kalmar. The concerts are free, but tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved online at cim.edu/concerts, or by calling the Severance Music Center box office at 216/231-1111.