Cleveland Museum of Art Presents "The New Black Vanguard" Through Sept. 11

Jacqueline Gerber chats with Barbara Tannenbaum of the Cleveland Museum of Artabout the exhibit "The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion," on display through Sept. 11. Admission is charged, but the exhibit is free for CMA members.

Although this exhibit travels, in Cleveland, The New Black Vanguard features a unique addition: fashion vignettes by three of the stylists represented in the show. Each has produced a special look. These three-dimensional installations illustrate the important role played by stylists in creating the narratives that audiences perceive from fashion and photography. They also demonstrate the difference in seeing fashion in person versus through the photographer’s mind and lens.