5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Artists and arts organizations are continuing to present their work in creative ways online. Here are just a few virtual options to check out this week.

Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland

Northeast Ohio singer Joan Ellison’s “Get Happy! A Judy Garland Celebration” pops concert with the New Haven Symphony was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead Ellison will give a mini-recital of songs associated with Garland and chat with principal pops conductor Chelsea Tipson on Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. The free performance is available online.

Towpath Online Art Fest - June Virtual Art Fest

The Towpath Online Art Festival allows local artists to display their art, jewelry, and other works via video. The event begins June 13 at 10:00 a.m. and runs through June 14 at 5 p.m. Join the Festival live via their Facebook page.

moCa Cleveland- "15 Minutes of..."

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland (moCa Cleveland) is continuing its weekly featured artist show, “15 Minutes of...”on Wednesday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m. with Northeast Ohio based illustrator and gallery owner Tara Seibel via Facebook.

Cleveland Federal Reserve – Virtual Tour

While many of us have walked by the majestic Cleveland Federal Reserve Building in downtown Cleveland, few of us have been inside. Take a virtual tour of the building, including a stop at the Money Museum. The tour, available at its website, offers educational activities and games for students and parents alike.

Western Reserve Historical Society – “Si Jolie! French Fashion in Cleveland”

The Western Reserve Historical Society invites you to explore a virtual exhibit filled with images, articles and videos which chronicle Parisian fashion’s influence in Cleveland and abroad.