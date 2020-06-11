© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

By Dan Polletta
Published June 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
Dresses from the Western Reserve Historical Society's exhibit "Si Jolie! French Fashion in Cleveland" [Western Reserve Historical Society
Dresses from the Western Reserve Historical Society's "Si Jolie! French Fashion in Cleveland" [Western Reserve Historical Society]

Artists and arts organizations are continuing to present their work in creative ways online. Here are just a few virtual options to check out this week.

Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland

Northeast Ohio singer Joan Ellison’s “Get Happy! A Judy Garland Celebration” pops concert with the New Haven Symphony was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead Ellison will give a mini-recital of songs associated with Garland and chat with principal pops conductor Chelsea Tipson on Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.  The free performance is available online.

Towpath Online Art Fest - June Virtual Art Fest 
The Towpath Online Art Festival allows local artists to display their art, jewelry, and other works via video.  The event begins June 13 at 10:00 a.m. and runs through June 14 at 5 p.m. Join the Festival live via their  Facebook page. 

moCa Cleveland- "15 Minutes of..."  

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland (moCa Cleveland) is continuing its weekly featured artist show, “15 Minutes of...”on Wednesday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m. with Northeast Ohio based illustrator and gallery owner Tara Seibel via Facebook.

Cleveland Federal Reserve – Virtual Tour 

While many of us have walked by the majestic Cleveland Federal Reserve Building in downtown Cleveland, few of us have been inside.  Take a virtual tour of the building, including a stop at the Money Museum. The tour, available at its website, offers educational activities and games for students and parents alike. 

Western Reserve Historical Society – “Si Jolie! French Fashion in Cleveland”

The Western Reserve Historical Society invites you to explore a virtual exhibit filled with images, articles and videos which chronicle Parisian fashion’s influence in Cleveland and abroad.

Tags
Arts & Culture News FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dan Polletta
See stories by Dan Polletta
Related Content