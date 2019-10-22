© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: The Fairdowells

By Dave DeOreo
Published October 22, 2019 at 2:17 PM EDT

Cleveland indie-folk duo  The Fairdowells recently suffered a pair of tragedies. 

Former Honeybucket singer-songwriter Adam Reifsnyder and his partner, Lauren Morgan, came together both as life partners and as musicians.

Earlier this year, the couple lost a pregnancy during Morgan's second trimester. Just two weeks later, Reifsnyder was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Now the couple is moving on the only way they know how -- with music.

The Fairdowells joined ideastream's Daniel Polletta for a live Applause Performance on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream Facebook page.

The couple shares songs inspired by their lives together, including their heartfelt tune written in the face of devastating loss, "When The Sun's Out."

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo