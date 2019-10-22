Applause Performances: The Fairdowells

Cleveland indie-folk duo The Fairdowells recently suffered a pair of tragedies.

Former Honeybucket singer-songwriter Adam Reifsnyder and his partner, Lauren Morgan, came together both as life partners and as musicians.

Earlier this year, the couple lost a pregnancy during Morgan's second trimester. Just two weeks later, Reifsnyder was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Now the couple is moving on the only way they know how -- with music.

The Fairdowells joined ideastream's Daniel Polletta for a live Applause Performance on the 90.3 WCPN ideastream Facebook page.

The couple shares songs inspired by their lives together, including their heartfelt tune written in the face of devastating loss, "When The Sun's Out."