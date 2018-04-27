Joan Ellison's Tribute to a Legend

Bill O'Connell chats with vocalist Joan Ellison and her husband, Mark Flanders, who wrote and directs the show. It shines a spotlight on the musical and personal life of Judy Garland from her early years at MGM to her dramatic comeback as a concert artist and triumphant return to the big screen in A Star is Born. Imagine it's Saturday night, November 7th 1953 and 'Jane Telling' is giving her Goodbye to Hollywood Concert. During her 16 years in the MGM Music Department, she's seen it all, she sings it all, and she shares it all!