Cleveland Women's Orchestra Performs 89th Anniversary Concert Sunday Apr. 21 3:30 p.m. at Severance

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 21, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Photo from 1938 courtesy of the Cleveland Women's Orchestra

Pianist Donna Lee of the Kent State faculty joins the Cleveland Women's Orchestra, conducted by Eric Benjamin, in a concert of music by Gerrmaine Tailleferre, Fanny Mendelssohn, Nadia Boulanger, and Claude Debussy in the ensemble's 89th anniversary concert Sunday, April 21 at 3:30 at Severance Music Center. Joan Ferst of the CWO chats with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about the concert. Ticketing information can be found on the Cleveland Orchestrawebsite.

Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
