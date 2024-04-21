Cleveland Women's Orchestra Performs 89th Anniversary Concert Sunday Apr. 21 3:30 p.m. at Severance

Pianist Donna Lee of the Kent State faculty joins the Cleveland Women's Orchestra, conducted by Eric Benjamin, in a concert of music by Gerrmaine Tailleferre, Fanny Mendelssohn, Nadia Boulanger, and Claude Debussy in the ensemble's 89th anniversary concert Sunday, April 21 at 3:30 at Severance Music Center. Joan Ferst of the CWO chats with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about the concert. Ticketing information can be found on the Cleveland Orchestrawebsite.