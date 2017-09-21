© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sphinx Virtuosi Coming to Cleveland

By Mark Satola
Published September 21, 2017 at 7:44 PM EDT
Sphinx Virtuosi. Photo by Kevin Kennedy.
The Cleveland Institute of Music and The Cleveland Orchestra present a free concert by the Sphinx Virtuosi, a chamber ensemble comprised of 18 of the nation's top Black and Latino classical soloists, on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm in CIM's Mixon Hall. The concert is free, but tickets are required.

The program will include the newly commissioned Guardian of the Horizon: Concerto Grosso for Violin, Cello, and Strings, by award-winning composer Jimmy Lopez. This work was co-commissioned by the Sphinx Organization, with the support of Linda and Stuart Nelson, Carnegie Hall, and New World Symphony in honor of Sphinx's 20th Anniversary Celebration. The Concerti per Venti program will also feature Delights and Dances by Michael Abels, a three-movement work for string quartet and string orchestra (commissioned by Sphinx in 2012), Concerto Grosso by Vaughan Williams and Beethoven's timeless Grosse Fugue.

Cellist Erika Snowden spoke with Mark Satola. 

Mark Satola
