First Fridays: Caroline Oltmanns

Pianist Caroline Oltmanns brought a wind-themed program to this episode of First Fridays, hosted by Jacqueline Gerber.

François Couperin:

Les petits Moulins à Vent (The Little Windmills)

Claude Debussy:

Bruyères (Heathers)

Le Vent dans la Plaine (The Wind in the Plain)

Ce qu’a vue le Vent d’Ouest (What the Westwind saw)

Les Sons et les Parfums tournent dans l’Air du Soir (The Sounds and Fragrances swirl through the evening air)

Feux D’artifices (Fireworks)

Robert Schumann:

Geistervariationen WoO 24 (Ghost Variations)

Frederic Chopin

Scherzo Nr. 3 in c-sharp minor, op. 39