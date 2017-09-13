© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: Caroline Oltmanns

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 13, 2017 at 9:10 PM EDT
Caroline Oltmanns. Photo by Dario Acosta.
Caroline Oltmanns. Photo by Dario Acosta.

Pianist Caroline Oltmanns brought a wind-themed program to this episode of First Fridays, hosted by Jacqueline Gerber.

François Couperin:
Les petits Moulins à Vent (The Little Windmills) 

Claude Debussy:
Bruyères (Heathers)     
Le Vent dans la Plaine (The Wind in the Plain)                         
Ce qu’a vue le Vent d’Ouest (What the Westwind saw)
Les Sons et les Parfums tournent dans l’Air du Soir (The Sounds and Fragrances swirl through the evening air)
Feux D’artifices (Fireworks)

Robert Schumann:
Geistervariationen WoO 24 (Ghost Variations) 

Frederic Chopin
Scherzo Nr. 3 in c-sharp minor, op. 39 

Jacqueline Gerber
