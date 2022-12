The Cleveland Orchestra pairs Mozart and Rachmaninoff this weekend at Blossom, in a program called "Romantic Rachmaninoff." Conductor Vasily Petrenko stopped by WCLV to preview the program with Mark Satola.

Saturday, July 29 at 8:00pm

Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko, conductor

David Fray, piano

Program

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2