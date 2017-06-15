© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Theatre in the Circle presents "I Do! I Do!"

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 15, 2017 at 7:02 PM EDT
Artistic Director Bill Corcoran and Managing Director Mark Corcoran are the forces behind Theatre in the Circle.
Theatre in the Circle, the company in residence at Judson Manor, presents "I Do! I Do!" the award-winning musical with music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones. This is the finale of their inaugural season, with performances June 22-25 in the ballroom of Judson Manor. 

Artistic Director Bill Corcoran and Managing Director Mark Corcoran visited WCLV to chat about the production with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Thursday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2:00 p.m. and  7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15. Please call (216) 282-9424 or visit  www.theatreinthecircle.com

Jacqueline Gerber
