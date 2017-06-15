Theatre in the Circle presents "I Do! I Do!"

Theatre in the Circle, the company in residence at Judson Manor, presents "I Do! I Do!" the award-winning musical with music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones. This is the finale of their inaugural season, with performances June 22-25 in the ballroom of Judson Manor.

Artistic Director Bill Corcoran and Managing Director Mark Corcoran visited WCLV to chat about the production with Jacqueline Gerber.

Thursday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15. Please call (216) 282-9424 or visit www.theatreinthecircle.com.