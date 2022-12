WCLV's Queen of the Morn Jacqueline Gerber and Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle present an overview of OLO's 2017 season, with seven tuneful shows in rotating repertoire, including Meredith Willson's The Music Man, Cole Porter's Anything Goes, Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore, George and Ira Gershwin's Primrose, Sigmund Romberg's The Student Prince, Emmerich Kalman's Countess Maritza and Victor Herbert's The Lady of the Slipper.