Cleveland Institute of Music announces CIM²

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published May 19, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
Melissa Kraut and Joyce Griggs
Melissa Kraut and Joyce Griggs

The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched the Center for Innovative Musicianship, or what it's calling CIM². The center will build upon and formalize the business skills many students need to be musicians in today's freelance or gig-based economy. Joyce Griggs will serve as the center's vice president and director. She will work with Melissa Kraut, who will serve as faculty liaison and partner. 

Joyce and Melissa visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

