Over the past year, Choral Arts Cleveland has presented the entire oratorio "The Seasons" by Franz Joseph Haydn. They wrap up the project with Spring and Summer on May 7, 2017 at 7:30pm, at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights. Martin Kessler conducts, with soloists Marian Vogel, Timothy Culver, and John Watson. Mr. Kessler stopped by WCLV to speak with Mark Satola about the project.