North Coast Winds will appear at Nighttown on Sunday, May 7 at 7:00pm. They'll perform Latin-American tangos, waltzes, and choros by composers including Medaglia, Aguila, and 2016 Nighttown artist & jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.

Two members of North Coast, horn player Emily Rapson and flutist Madeline Lucas, spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.