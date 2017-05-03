Cleveland Composers Guild presents 25th annual Creativity: Learning through Experience

Since its inception, Creativity: Learning through Experience has matched talented young performers aged 18 and under with professional composers of the Cleveland Composers Guild. CCG has collaborated with the Music Settlement, Junior Fortnightly Clubs of Cleveland, Cleveland School of the Arts, and the Cleveland Institute of Music on this project. The composers write pieces specifically for the students to perform, coaching them with the cooperation and expertise of their teachers before the new works are premiered. Young composers are also selected to work with professional musicians who offer advice before performing the pieces publicly.

The work culminates in a public concert held on Sunday, May 7 at 3:00pm at Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University.

CCG President Margi Griebling-Haigh and teacher partner Coren Estrin Mino stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.