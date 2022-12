Resonanz Opera will be in residence this year at The Fine Arts Association in Willoughby. On Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm, they present “La Voix Perdue” by Peter Skoggard. Located in the Corning Auditorium, 38660 Mentor Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094.

Founder Heidi Skok and singer Bridget Hogan visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.