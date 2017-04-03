© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Donna Lee and Jesse Leyva preview upcoming Kent events

By Mark Satola
Published April 3, 2017 at 11:01 PM EDT
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

There are two upcoming events of note presented by Kent State's music department. Donna Lee, coordinator of the piano division and professor of piano, and Jesse Leyva, Director of Bands, spoke with Mark Satola. 

Chamber Wind Ensemble Concert
Sunday, April 9 at 3:00pm in Cartwright Auditorium.
Mozart’s “Gran Partita”

The Romantic Virtuoso - Eduardos Halim
Sunday, April 9 at 5:00pm in Ludwig Recital Hall
Winner of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1996, Eduardus Halim has consistently garnered wide-acclaim in his live and recorded performances for his effortless technique and poetic artistry.  He has performed with major orchestras around the world, including Chicago Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and San Francisco Symphony, among others.  Mr. Halim was a pupil of legendary artists Sascha Gorodnitzki and Rudolf Firkusny at The Juilliard School.  He later became the last pupil of Vladimir Horowitz, documented in a chapter of Harold Schonberg’s book, Horowitz: His Life and Music.  Mr. Halim is currently a member of the Artist Faculty at New York University.

Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
