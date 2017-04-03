Dane Johansen: Cellist, and star of "Strangers on Earth"

Cleveland International Film Festival in partnership with The Cleveland Orchestra presents STRANGERS ON EARTH

In 2014, Dane Johansen (Cleveland Orchestra member since 2016) shouldered his cello and walked 600 miles of the Camino de Santiago, perhaps the world's most famous pilgrimage, endeavoring to perform and record Bach’s Six Suites for Solo Cello in ancient churches. The trek was shaped by unexpected and humbling insights into his career and approach to life. Weaving together interviews with fellow travelers and intimate scenes from the road, STRANGERS ON THE EARTH explores the modern experience of pilgrimage, offering an "impressionistic" and a "demythologized" portrayal of life on the Camino.

After you listen to Dane's conversation with Jacqueline Gerber, watch the trailer here, and read more about the film and Dane's journey in Zachary Lewis' article for the Plain Dealer.

Screenings at Tower City Cinemas:

Tuesday, April 04, 2017 at 5:40 PM

Wednesday, April 05, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 09, 2017 at 11:10 AM